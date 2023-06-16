With summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more summer styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular TikTok summer fashion trends under $50.

Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.

