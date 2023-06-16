Shopping

The 11 Best Summer Dresses with Pockets on Amazon: Shop the Season's Trending Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
spring dresses
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more summer styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular TikTok summer fashion trends under $50.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of colors including fiery orange.

$60
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Casual Maxi Dress Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$31
Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets

We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.

$44$30
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.

$60$38
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual summer days. And this one comes with pockets, a tie waist and a striped print.

$40$34
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

$70
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch this summer.

$70 AND UP
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple, with the perfect length.

$182
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets

A flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next summer vacation.

$33
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Amazon
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.

$119$78
LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Amazon
LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress

Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether its to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this summer.

$36$34

Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers. 

Old Navy Fit & Flare Eyelet-Embroidered Smocked Maxi Cami Dress
Old Navy Fit & Flare Eyelet-Embroidered Smocked Maxi Cami Dress
Old Navy
Old Navy Fit & Flare Eyelet-Embroidered Smocked Maxi Cami Dress

This stylish maxi dress is a staple for summer days at the beach and summer nights on the town. 

$55
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress

Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend maxi — available in seven colors.

$110
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
Quince
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress

"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"

$50
Old Navy Flutter-Sleeve Textured Mini Swing Dress
Old Navy Flutter-Sleeve Textured Mini Swing Dress
Old Navy
Old Navy Flutter-Sleeve Textured Mini Swing Dress

Pair this mini dress with sneakers for day trips, and feel comfortable walking all day long in the sun. 

$40
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress

Available in sizes 00-20, this tiered cotton dress is versatile enough to pair with sneakers or heels.

$110$75
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress

At under $40, this flowing maxi dress is a steal. Choose between eight vacation-ready colors, including this sunny canary yellow.

$39$32
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.

$80
J. Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
J, Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
J, Crew Factory
J. Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves

Reviewers praised this smocked midi dress for its lightweight fabric and flattering fit.

$128$55-$85

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Shop the Best lululemon Activewear and Loungewear Finds for Summer

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon

25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

14 Great Toiletry Bags for Your Summer Getaway

The Best Summer Jacket Trends for Women to Wear All Season Long

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel

Apple AirTags Are Back on Sale with a Rare Discount at Amazon