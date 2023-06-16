The 11 Best Summer Dresses with Pockets on Amazon: Shop the Season's Trending Styles
With summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!
Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more summer styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular TikTok summer fashion trends under $50.
A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of colors including fiery orange.
Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.
We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.
This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.
A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual summer days. And this one comes with pockets, a tie waist and a striped print.
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion.
Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch this summer.
Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple, with the perfect length.
A flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next summer vacation.
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether its to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this summer.
Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets
Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.
This stylish maxi dress is a staple for summer days at the beach and summer nights on the town.
Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend maxi — available in seven colors.
"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"
Pair this mini dress with sneakers for day trips, and feel comfortable walking all day long in the sun.
Available in sizes 00-20, this tiered cotton dress is versatile enough to pair with sneakers or heels.
At under $40, this flowing maxi dress is a steal. Choose between eight vacation-ready colors, including this sunny canary yellow.
A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.
Reviewers praised this smocked midi dress for its lightweight fabric and flattering fit.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer
The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
Shop the Best lululemon Activewear and Loungewear Finds for Summer
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20
The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon
25 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends
14 Great Toiletry Bags for Your Summer Getaway
The Best Summer Jacket Trends for Women to Wear All Season Long
Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel
Apple AirTags Are Back on Sale with a Rare Discount at Amazon