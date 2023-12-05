Amazon is kicking off the gifting season with incredible holiday deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you and those on your list prepare for winter.

With winter temperatures near, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop for ourselves and others while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with holiday deals of up to 40% off UGG styles.

Shop UGG Deals

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this fall and winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for winter with the best holiday deals on UGG boots at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $90 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

