The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers for Holiday Gifting

UGG Winter Deals
UGG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:04 PM PST, December 5, 2023

Shop the best amazon deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers to gift this holiday and stay warm this winter.

Amazon is kicking off the gifting season with incredible holiday deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you and those on your list prepare for winter.

With winter temperatures near, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop for ourselves and others while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with holiday deals of up to 40% off UGG styles.

Shop UGG Deals

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this fall and winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for winter with the best holiday deals on UGG boots at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot

A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. 

$100 $90

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II

Designed with a faux-fur lining and a soft suede upper, the Koola Mini II delivers effortless style and comfort.

$85 $75

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $80

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Keep it cozy with this stylish boot adorned with faux fur.

$100 $60

Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Cozy up this fall and winter with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.

$65 $55

Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $65

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

This classic slipper won't go out of style. It comes in six colors.

$75 $65

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Designed with an indoor/outdoor outsole, these are the perfect pair of slippers for coffee runs.

$70 $65

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

