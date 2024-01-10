There's no doubt about it: He's a 10, and he deserves a gift that shows him just how much he means to you this Valentine's Day.

Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend, son, brother or your best bud, you have plenty of time between now and February 14th to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him. If you want to knock it out of the park this year, consider our clothing, grooming, tech and more gift ideas.

Snuggly gifts, like a new pair of slippers or a pajama set, are always a great call for Valentine's Day. Other classic men's gift ideas include cologne, flowers, watches and more. The mixologist you love the most might enjoy Pantalones Blanco Tequila. The foodie on your love list will dig the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set.

We bet he'll appreciate these gifts from Korres, Sonos, Ugg and more beloved brands. Below, shop Valentine's Day gift ideas for every type of guy.

UGG Scuff Slipper Nordstrom UGG Scuff Slipper These slippers are a cozy gift with a suede upper and genuine shearling and the brand's UGGpure wool lining. $90 Shop Now

Pantalones Blanco Tequila Total Wine Pantalones Blanco Tequila Treat him to some tequila from Matthew and Camila McConaughey. This Blanco tequila has notes of honeycomb and citrus. $40 Shop Now

