Shower him with love this year with these Valentine's Day gift ideas
There's no doubt about it: He's a 10, and he deserves a gift that shows him just how much he means to you this Valentine's Day.
Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend, son, brother or your best bud, you have plenty of time between now and February 14th to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him. If you want to knock it out of the park this year, consider our clothing, grooming, tech and more gift ideas.
Snuggly gifts, like a new pair of slippers or a pajama set, are always a great call for Valentine's Day. Other classic men's gift ideas include cologne, flowers, watches and more. The mixologist you love the most might enjoy Pantalones Blanco Tequila. The foodie on your love list will dig the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set.
We bet he'll appreciate these gifts from Korres, Sonos, Ugg and more beloved brands. Below, shop Valentine's Day gift ideas for every type of guy.
Dagsmejan Long Pajamas Gift Set
These merino wool-blend pajamas will keep him warm in the remaining winter months. They come in a gift box with a matching sleep mask.
Korres Black Pine Up-Lift Contouring Serum
Great skin care is the gift that keeps on giving. This is Korres' newest serum that's designed to lift the appearance of the jaw, cheek and neck.
Sonos Move 2
He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker.
UGG Scuff Slipper
These slippers are a cozy gift with a suede upper and genuine shearling and the brand's UGGpure wool lining.
Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set
Experiment with new recipes with the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set, featuring an electric hot pot, two pairs of silver chopsticks, two slotted spoons and a fire hot pot base.
Pantalones Blanco Tequila
Treat him to some tequila from Matthew and Camila McConaughey. This Blanco tequila has notes of honeycomb and citrus.
On Running Men's Cloudmonster
Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs.
Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Sleek and modern, these boxer briefs feature a bold Calvin Klein logo. The soft microfiber and supportive waistband offer extreme comfort.
Patagonia Men's Box Quilted Pullover Jacket
Save 25% on Patagonia's wind and waterproof pullover that can be used for a wide variety of outdoor adventures.
Sorel Carson Waterproof Chelsea Boot
These weather-ready boots with a rubber sole have a Chelsea silhouette. They're made of waterproof suede and are on sale now in two colors.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
He'll smell amazing wearing this mineral and woody cologne that has a beachy scent from Jo Malone.
Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch
Elevate any outfit with a timeless leather watch from Fossil.
Teleflora's Love Always Bouquet
A bouquet of flowers is a classic Valentine's Day gift, and this one from Teleflora features beautiful pink and red roses.
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
If your partner loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create a heart-shaped puzzle featuring your favorite photo together with this customizable 252-piece puzzle.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
