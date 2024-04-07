Sales & Deals

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler is 22% Off Right Now With This Rare Deal

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:12 PM PDT, April 7, 2024

Get over 20% off the cult-favorite Stanley tumbler at Amazon before it's too late.

For the past year, there has been a mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley Tumbler. With its 40-ounce capacity, double-wall insulation and ergonomic handle, the fervor for Stanley cups has only increased and now you can get one for over 20% off.

Right now, the Stanley tumbler is on sale at Amazon in the best-selling Ash colorway. Stanley cups sell out super quickly even when they aren't on sale, so we recommend adding this tumbler to your cart, stat. 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

The viral 40-ounce tumbler is more than 20% off in the Ash colorway.

$45 $35

Shop Now

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Spring officially starts next week and a Stanley tumbler is perfect for drinking more water during the sunnier days ahead.

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

While the only color in this Stanley sale is the light gray Ash, so many new colors recently dropped on Stanley's site. Check out the juicy Nectarine hue as well as the entire Annual Color Collection.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

