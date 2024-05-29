Now's the time to stock up on stylish bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis at a great price from Amazon.
With summer on the horizon, it's time to refresh your swimwear collection and get ready for the sunny days that lie ahead. Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach this season.
Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible summer fashion essentials, including swimsuits. You can even grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $20. We picked out our favorites to check out below.
Whether you're gearing up for a tropical getaway or planning to soak up the sun in your backyard this summer, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon. From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular brands, we did the shopping for you.
Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon
YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Make a splash with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
At just $28 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.
CUPSHE Women's Bikini Set
Hit the beach or pool in this ultra-flattering high-waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in 29 different colors and patterns.
Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.
Century Star Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Soak up the sun's rays in this on-trend one-piece swimsuit, featuring a low back and tummy control design.
Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece
"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.
Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic.
Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon
Aleumdr Womens Retro Ruched Two Piece Tankini Swimsuit
Designed with a retro square neck and elegant ruching, this tankini offers generous coverage while enhancing your silhouette.
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one-piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
CUPSHE Women's Tankini Set
Make a statement at the beach or by the pool in this v-neck. ruffled tankini swimsuit.
Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
Shuangyu Store Women's Twist Front Bandeau Tankini Set
Featuring UV-proof fabric and a ruched tummy control design, this tankini provides comfort and breathability for all your sunny day adventures.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: