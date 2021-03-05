Fenty Beauty Launches Body Sauce for Perfect Summer Glow
Rihanna wants you to glow this summer. Fenty Beauty has launched their new Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint -- a shimmery, skin-enhancing body tint that'll instantly make your skin glow.
The latest product is perfect for warmer days ahead when cute spring and summer dresses are in rotation and a little more skin is showing. The lightweight gel-cream formula, offered in seven different shades, is buildable and easily blendable, and it's formulated with Babassu Oil and Vitamin E that helps nourish the skin and add luminosity.
The best part? It's resistant to humidity, sweat and transfer, so you can count on Body Sauce to not stain your clothes in balmy temperatures. It also has a blurring effect to help even out the skin tone for a flawless-looking finish, whether you want sheer or medium coverage.
Shop the new Fenty Beauty Body Sauce and ET Style's additional Fenty favorites below.
