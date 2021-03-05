Fenty Beauty Launches Body Sauce for Perfect Summer Glow

Rihanna wants you to glow this summer. Fenty Beauty has launched their new Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint -- a shimmery, skin-enhancing body tint that'll instantly make your skin glow.

The latest product is perfect for warmer days ahead when cute spring and summer dresses are in rotation and a little more skin is showing. The lightweight gel-cream formula, offered in seven different shades, is buildable and easily blendable, and it's formulated with Babassu Oil and Vitamin E that helps nourish the skin and add luminosity.

The best part? It's resistant to humidity, sweat and transfer, so you can count on Body Sauce to not stain your clothes in balmy temperatures. It also has a blurring effect to help even out the skin tone for a flawless-looking finish, whether you want sheer or medium coverage.

Shop the new Fenty Beauty Body Sauce and ET Style's additional Fenty favorites below.

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint A body luminizing tint for a gorgeous glow all-over, available in seven shades. $48 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 Pair Body Sauce with the Fenty Beauty kabuki brush. The angled design with dense, super soft bristles flawlessly buffs both liquid and powder formulas on the face and body. $34 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation We all know and love the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Try the new powder formula! Offered in 50 shades, this lightweight powder provides coverage without looking cakey. $36 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream Gloss Bomb Cream Color delivers amazing shine and smooth, shimmer-free color to the lips. Choose from five shades. $19 AT FENTY BEAUTY Buy Now

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Fenty Skin Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too! $35 AT FENTY SKIN Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream Fenty Skin Fenty Beauty Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream Fake a good night's sleep with the Flash Nap eye cream. Made with antioxidant-rich green tea and hyaluronic acid, this formula helps reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles with a cooling effect. $32 AT FENTY SKIN Buy Now

