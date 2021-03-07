Of all the ways to celebrate the arrival of Eddie Murphy's latest movie, Coming 2 America -- including socially distanced viewing parties and streaming the film on Amazon Prime -- beauty lovers might love Uoma Beauty's latest collection, which was created in honor of the new flick. And just like the sequel to Murphy's Coming to America, this makeup launch will bring everyone (virtually speaking, of course) right back Zamunda.

Inspired by both Coming to America and Coming 2 America, Uoma Beauty's limited-edition collection is an ode to African culture and Black beauty, referencing details of African royalty.

"This collection is our most personal to date as we pay homage to our beloved continent #Africa and take you through a journey and showcase true African Royalty," the beauty brand wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new launch. "With pride we tell the stories of our ancestors that have been long forgotten. A story of Opulence, Courage, Resilience, Heritage and Pride. t's our ode to the Black Skinned Beauty for she is the Mother of all Beauty"

Ranging from $18 to $44, the Black-owned makeup brand Coming 2 America collection includes eyeliners, metallic lipsticks, two mini eyeshadow palettes, one large eyeshadow palette and one highlighter palette. Use these products to create beautiful makeup looks for every day occasions or go bold with the brighter palettes when you want to stand out.

If you want to add Uoma Beauty's African beauty-inspired products to your beauty closet, scroll down to shop the brand's Coming 2 America collection below.

Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Kajal Eyeliner Nordstrom Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Kajal Eyeliner This silky smooth eyeliner was inspired by the formula found in traditional African eyeliner. $18 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Metallic Lipstick Nordstrom Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Metallic Lipstick Once you swipe this metallic lipstick on your pout, your lips will have a high-shine finish that can last all day long. $22 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Good Morning Zamunda Color Palette Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Good Morning Zamunda Color Palette When it comes to deep, alluring color, this eyeshadow palette from Uoma Beauty -- which includes metallic and sparkle texture shades -- will be your go-to option. $29 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Zamundan Glow Up Color Palette Nordstrom Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Zamundan Glow Up Color Palette Whether you like a subtle glow or want to build up high shine, these pearlescent highlighters may just be a staple in your beauty bag. $30 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

'Coming 2 America' - How to Watch the Long-Awaited Sequel

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup!

‘Coming 2 America’ Star Eddie Murphy Teases the Possibility of a Third Film

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream