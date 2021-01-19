Get Selena Gomez's Perfectly Slouchy Winter Coat
While Selena Gomez has been hard at work filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in New York this winter, we’ve been equally hard at work eyeing each and every winter coat she’s been sporting daily. The 28-year-old singer stepped out in her latest ensemble featuring a creamy white, oversized wool coat that we're obsessed with.
While we love a polished, tailored coat, everyone needs an option in their wardrobe like this one from Free People that’s perfect for layering bulking sweaters underneath. A style like this is ideal for the winter months where warmth is key. (And, if you're still on the hunt for coats to keep you warm and stylish this winter, ET Style rounded up the best coats to wear in snowy weather.)
Selena paired this cozy coat with sweats and sneakers, and since this is basically our work-from-home uniform, we hunted down all the details on this look for you.
