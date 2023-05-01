Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Step Out for Date Night in New York City
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Bring 'Anyone But You' Chemistry …
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
See Miley Cyrus' Shaggy New Hair 'Do After Mom Tish Cut Her Hair…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ ‘Toxic’ After It’s Canceled
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, had a stylish night out in New York City.
Over the weekend, the Euphoria actress and her man were spotted holding hands and showing off their date-night style, following an outing in the Big Apple.
Sweeney, 25, rocked a chic little black dress under an oversized leather biker jacket and knee high boots. Davino coordinated with an all-black leather jacket-and-pants combo.
The pair showed minimal PDA as they held hands while strolling through the city. Sweeney and Davino have been "happily engaged" since 2022. At the time, a source told ET that the actress was already in the planning stages for her wedding.
"She has been thinking about wedding planning," the source said. "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."
Sweeney and Davino's outing came just days after the actress jetted straight from Australia -- where she was filming her romantic comedy, Anyone But You -- to Las Vegas for CinemaCon.
During the brief appearance, Sweeney was joined by her co-star, Glen Powell, where they teased their on-screen chemistry with the crowd.
While things with Sweeney and her romance are going well, it's another story for Powell, who recently ended his relationship with Gigi Paris.
A source told ET that the pair, who started dating in 2019, broke up in early April, and that the split was amicable.
"Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable," the source said, adding that Powell is "single."
RELATED CONTENT:
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Call It Quits After 3 Years Together
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Talk About Their Chemistry Onscreen
See Sydney Sweeney Under FBI Interrogation in New 'Reality' Trailer
Related Gallery