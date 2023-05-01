Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, had a stylish night out in New York City.

Over the weekend, the Euphoria actress and her man were spotted holding hands and showing off their date-night style, following an outing in the Big Apple.

Sweeney, 25, rocked a chic little black dress under an oversized leather biker jacket and knee high boots. Davino coordinated with an all-black leather jacket-and-pants combo.

The pair showed minimal PDA as they held hands while strolling through the city. Sweeney and Davino have been "happily engaged" since 2022. At the time, a source told ET that the actress was already in the planning stages for her wedding.

"She has been thinking about wedding planning," the source said. "Sydney and Jonathan are excited to get married and are hoping to have their wedding in the spring of next year."

Sweeney and Davino's outing came just days after the actress jetted straight from Australia -- where she was filming her romantic comedy, Anyone But You -- to Las Vegas for CinemaCon.

During the brief appearance, Sweeney was joined by her co-star, Glen Powell, where they teased their on-screen chemistry with the crowd.

While things with Sweeney and her romance are going well, it's another story for Powell, who recently ended his relationship with Gigi Paris.

A source told ET that the pair, who started dating in 2019, broke up in early April, and that the split was amicable.

"Glen Powell and his (now ex) girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up in early April. The breakup was amicable," the source said, adding that Powell is "single."

