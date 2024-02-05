Style

Billie Eilish Wore the Cutest Barbie Bomber Jacket to the 2024 GRAMMYs - Shop Similar Looks

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 12:13 PM PST, February 5, 2024

The singer made a statement in her vintage jacket, and you can find similar styles at Walmart, Cotton On and Etsy.

Hey, Barbie! Billie Eilish is the doll who just won two GRAMMYs.

The singer's involvement in the Barbie movie is to thank, with her song "What Was I Made For?" racking up six total GRAMMY nominations which led to wins in the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories. 

We were also blessed with two Barbie looks from Eilish, including a vintage Barbie bomber jacket from Chrome Hearts and a remake of the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie's 'fit, which the star wore during her performance. And while the hat tip to the iconic Barbie was too cute for words, it's the bomber jacket that sent us straight to some of our favorite retailers to search for similar styles. 

"Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year," Eilish said during her and brother Finneas' Song of the Year acceptance speech, where she sported the oversized bomber paired with a white button-up shirt and black tie. 

We've done the (slightly obsessive) shopping, and we're here to let you know that you can totally add a Barbie bomber jacket to your wardrobe à la Eilish. Shop the Barbie bomber jackets we've found below to get the look.

Barbie Limited Edition Collection 1959 Varsity Button Up Jacket

Barbie Limited Edition Collection 1959 Varsity Button Up Jacket
Walmart

Barbie Limited Edition Collection 1959 Varsity Button Up Jacket

This affordable, pretty-in-pink bomber features Barbie's collegiate logo.

Typo Barbie Collector Jacket

Typo Barbie Collector Jacket
Cotton On

Typo Barbie Collector Jacket

This pink and white jacket has an oversized fit and faux leather sleeves.

Barbie Bomber Racer Jacket

Barbie Bomber Racer Jacket
Etsy

Barbie Bomber Racer Jacket

This racer-style jacket has a "Barbie speedway" graphic on the back and patches on the front and sleeves.

$186 $149

Shop Now

Barbie Pink Trendy Racer Varsity Jacket

Barbie Pink Trendy Racer Varsity Jacket
Etsy

Barbie Pink Trendy Racer Varsity Jacket

This pink and white jacket has a checkered print and patches.

$149 $134

Shop Now

