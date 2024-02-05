Hey, Barbie! Billie Eilish is the doll who just won two GRAMMYs.

The singer's involvement in the Barbie movie is to thank, with her song "What Was I Made For?" racking up six total GRAMMY nominations which led to wins in the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories.

We were also blessed with two Barbie looks from Eilish, including a vintage Barbie bomber jacket from Chrome Hearts and a remake of the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie's 'fit, which the star wore during her performance. And while the hat tip to the iconic Barbie was too cute for words, it's the bomber jacket that sent us straight to some of our favorite retailers to search for similar styles.

"Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year," Eilish said during her and brother Finneas' Song of the Year acceptance speech, where she sported the oversized bomber paired with a white button-up shirt and black tie.

Getty Images

We've done the (slightly obsessive) shopping, and we're here to let you know that you can totally add a Barbie bomber jacket to your wardrobe à la Eilish. Shop the Barbie bomber jackets we've found below to get the look.

