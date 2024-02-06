Hollywood's portrayal of mob wives has always been synonymous with a distinctive style, from Carmela Soprano in the acclaimed series The Sopranos to Connie Corleone in the iconic mob drama The Godfather. Now, this timeless elegance is making a triumphant return, thanks to TikTok's birth of the "mob wife aesthetic" — the revival of lavish fur coats, daring animal prints and dazzling jewelry.

The trend embraces the classic fashion sensibilities of revered mob wives while infusing a contemporary twist. On TikTok, enthusiasts are asserting that the "clean girl aesthetic" is out and full-on glamour is back in vogue, reminiscent of the nostalgic era. Beyond the signature '90s bouncy blow-out and classic makeup, the essence of the "mob wife" trend lies in dressing boldly — donning luxurious styles, intricate prints and patterns and eye-catching statement pieces.

Whether you're seeking inspiration for a sophisticated daytime look or an elegant nighttime ensemble, it's all about embodying a sense of boldness and confidence, just like these iconic women. Beyond the realm of TikTok, celebrities and fashion brands are adopting the trend, which has even made its mark on the runway. From chic fur coats and oversized sunglasses to a stunning gown paired with flashy jewelry, we've rounded up some of the most stylish looks inspired by Hollywood icons to infuse some glamour into your life.

Ahead, channel your inner mob wife and shop outfits that nail the mob wife aesthetic.

Carmela Soprano ( The Sopranos )

The ultimate mob wife, Carmela Soprano never waivers as the portrait of grace and sophistication.

HBO

Angela "Big Ang" Raiola ( Mob Wives )

There will never be another like Big Ang. Her larger-than-life persona was only made more spectacular by her fashion selections.

Getty Images

Adriana La Cerva ( The Sopranos)

The leather. The crop tops. The allegiance to animal prints. Though not technically a mob wife, Adriana embodies the look from head to toe.

Getty Images

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Crafted in Italy, these sleek Versace sunglasses are as bold as they are cool, embodying the essence of the mob wife aesthetic. $345 $126 Shop Now

Kay Adams ( The Godfather )

While her turn as a war-time mob wife turned sour, Kay's glow-up from demure teacher to chic, observant housewife is a marvelous wardrobe transformation worth emulating.

Getty Images

Ginger McKenna ( Casino )

This magnetic showgirl and bonafide hustler sure knows how to pick 'em — meaning her clothes, shoes and jewels, of course.

Getty Images

Connie Corleone ( The Godfather )

From her posh princess wedding in Staten Island, New York to the Corleone family's move to Las Vegas, Connie maintains her fabulous wardrobe, no matter how much drama boils around her.

Getty Images

Elvira Hancock ( Scarface )

Purest will say Scarface isn't technically a mafia film, but Michelle Pfeiffer draped in '80s fashion as Elvira Hancock in this crime epic is undeniable. With her Miami club-ready slip dresses and dripping jewels, Elvira has a look worth taking drastic measures for.

Shutterstock

