Faux fur coats, animal prints, flashy jewelry — welcome back to the Hollywood-inspired mob wife era.
Hollywood's portrayal of mob wives has always been synonymous with a distinctive style, from Carmela Soprano in the acclaimed series The Sopranos to Connie Corleone in the iconic mob drama The Godfather. Now, this timeless elegance is making a triumphant return, thanks to TikTok's birth of the "mob wife aesthetic" — the revival of lavish fur coats, daring animal prints and dazzling jewelry.
The trend embraces the classic fashion sensibilities of revered mob wives while infusing a contemporary twist. On TikTok, enthusiasts are asserting that the "clean girl aesthetic" is out and full-on glamour is back in vogue, reminiscent of the nostalgic era. Beyond the signature '90s bouncy blow-out and classic makeup, the essence of the "mob wife" trend lies in dressing boldly — donning luxurious styles, intricate prints and patterns and eye-catching statement pieces.
Whether you're seeking inspiration for a sophisticated daytime look or an elegant nighttime ensemble, it's all about embodying a sense of boldness and confidence, just like these iconic women. Beyond the realm of TikTok, celebrities and fashion brands are adopting the trend, which has even made its mark on the runway. From chic fur coats and oversized sunglasses to a stunning gown paired with flashy jewelry, we've rounded up some of the most stylish looks inspired by Hollywood icons to infuse some glamour into your life.
Ahead, channel your inner mob wife and shop outfits that nail the mob wife aesthetic.
Carmela Soprano (The Sopranos)
The ultimate mob wife, Carmela Soprano never waivers as the portrait of grace and sophistication.
Get the Look:
Lulus Evening of Wonder Silver Sequin Cowl Back Bodysuit
Channel your inner Carmela Soprano and add a touch of glitz and glam with this dazzling bodysuit.
Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace
Paved in cubic zirconia crystals, this tennis necklace is the ultimate timeless accessory.
Nadri Chloe Pear Drop Earrings
Sparkle in these oval and pear-shaped cubic zirconia drop earrings.
Angela "Big Ang" Raiola (Mob Wives)
There will never be another like Big Ang. Her larger-than-life persona was only made more spectacular by her fashion selections.
Get the Look:
Sczwkhg Furry Jackets for Women
Embrace Big Ang's one-in-a-million flair with this stunning fur jacket paired with a simple white tank top.
Uncommon James Classic Thick Gold Hoops Large
Gold hoops epitomize the outward glamour of the mob wife aesthetic.
SOJOS Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses
No mob wife's ensemble is truly complete without the addition of sunglasses. These cat eye shades are the perfect final detail to achieve the iconic look.
Adriana La Cerva (The Sopranos)
The leather. The crop tops. The allegiance to animal prints. Though not technically a mob wife, Adriana embodies the look from head to toe.
Get the Look:
AFRM Zadie Turtleneck Long Sleeve Mesh Top
Adriana's signature style flaunts her affection for animal prints. Emulate her captivating style with this AFRM Zadie Turtleneck Long Sleeve Mesh Top.
Lulus Trendy Moment Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
The iconic star from The Sopranos is a huge fan of leather, making this the perfect skirt to pair with an animal print top.
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Crafted in Italy, these sleek Versace sunglasses are as bold as they are cool, embodying the essence of the mob wife aesthetic.
J.Crew Hinge Cuff Bracelet
For a flawless finishing touch, add the fashion-forward J.Crew Hinge Cuff Bracelet.
Kay Adams (The Godfather)
While her turn as a war-time mob wife turned sour, Kay's glow-up from demure teacher to chic, observant housewife is a marvelous wardrobe transformation worth emulating.
Get the Look:
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Embrace the elegance and confidence that defines the mob wife aesthetic with this chic black turtleneck sweater.
SANSTHS Women's Leather Belt
Elevate your ensemble with this timeless matte black buckle belt, perfect for achieving a sleek and polished look.
Banana Republic Factory Stretch Cotton Icon Trouser
These trousers boast practical belt loops, providing you with the versatility to accessorize.
Ginger McKenna (Casino)
This magnetic showgirl and bonafide hustler sure knows how to pick 'em — meaning her clothes, shoes and jewels, of course.
Get the Look:
Swarovski Tessa Drop Earrings
Adorned with shimmering gold-toned crystals, these earrings will leave you exuding a radiant glow, much like Ginger McKenna herself.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
A key element of the mob wife aesthetic is striking eye makeup and you can unleash your glamour with Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette.
Modatope Platform Knee High Boots
These stylish platform knee-high boots give off the same stylish allure as a pair Ginger McKenna dons in Casino.
Roaman's Women's Plus Size Short Faux-Fur Coat
This faux fur chinchilla-inspired coat is reminiscent of McKenna's iconic styles throughout the film.
Connie Corleone (The Godfather)
From her posh princess wedding in Staten Island, New York to the Corleone family's move to Las Vegas, Connie maintains her fabulous wardrobe, no matter how much drama boils around her.
Get the Look:
Pretty Little Thing Black Faux Fur Plush Military Maxi Coat
To emulate Connie Corleone's timeless elegance, don this luxurious black fur coat, boasting a chic military-inspired design and a flattering maxi length.
Eye Candy LA Queen Crystal Collar Necklace
Make a striking statement with this timeless collar necklace enhanced with a cubic zirconia accent.
Elvira Hancock (Scarface)
Purest will say Scarface isn't technically a mafia film, but Michelle Pfeiffer draped in '80s fashion as Elvira Hancock in this crime epic is undeniable. With her Miami club-ready slip dresses and dripping jewels, Elvira has a look worth taking drastic measures for.
Get the Look:
superdown Frida Side Slit Dress
To achieve a dangerously perfect evening look, don this elegant dress featuring a sleek leg slit and a captivating strappy back.
SHASHI Kamila Drop Earrings
These stunning earrings, crafted from silver-tone metal and adorned with sparkling crystals, are sure to evoke the captivating allure of Elvira Hancock.