The Best Wine Club for Wine Lovers

Wine lovers, rejoice! Many wineries and tasting rooms continue to be closed right now, but wine clubs and wine subscription services across the country are still going strong.

Whether you prefer a red wine like pinot noir or a white wine like Chardonnay, a rustic California wine or fancy imports from France, there's a wine subscription box that will make you and your tastebuds happy.

We promise you won't miss wandering down aisle after aisle of red, white and rosé wine bottles, pondering how so many labels and varieties exist. Many subscription services ask you a few simple questions about your palate and then take care of the only hard part of drinking wine -- choosing a bottle -- for you. That means that a great wine (more specifically, a case of six or 12 great wines) is just a few clicks away.

Below, our favorite wine subscription companies and wine clubs -- from Wine Oh! to 90+ Cellars to Martha Stewart Wine Co. -- to join or gift to a fellow wine drinker.

90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars 90+ Cellars Celebrate each season with a quarterly delivery of wine. When you join the 90+ Cellars Wine Club, a shipment of three, six or 12 bottles will arrive at your doorstep four times per year. Each selection is handpicked from wineries and vineyards around the globe, and shipping is free. Follow the company's Instagram account for new releases, virtual events and food pairing ideas. $50 and up at 90+ Cellars

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99). REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES $39.99 for 6 Bottles

Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! Vine Oh! is for wine drinkers and fans of little surprises alike. Four times a year, you'll receive two bottles of California wine (choose from red, white, mixed and sweet) plus five or six full-size gifts -- past ones include jewelry, beauty products and delicious snacks. This is a great gift idea for a socially distant birthday present. $59.99 at Vine Oh!

Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club offers subscriptions for red wine, white wine and a mix of the two, which you can order in shipments of four or 12. Whether you arrange for them to arrive monthly or quarterly, trust that you'll receive a well-rounded package: a curated wine selection, tasting notes, recipe pairings and even a corkscrew. $110 and Up at Plonk Wine Club

Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Cellars Wine Club Which Cellars Wine Club option speaks to you? Choose from international wines, sweet wines, West Coast wines, natural wines and more -- you can even do a single-bottle subscription. Customize your deliveries by number of shipments, frequency, start month and wine preference. Also cool: Through Cellars Wine's Give Back program, club members can pick a vetted nonprofit organization to support with 15% of their purchase at no extra cost. $29 and Up at Cellars Wine Club

Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Martha Stewart Wine Co. Options abound with Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s wine club. Choose between six bottles of wine every six weeks or 12 bottles of wine every eight weeks, and have your wine shipments be all red, all white or a mixed pack (meaning the team will curate special selection of wines for you). Every new club member begins with the same three bottles of carefully curated wine as an introduction to the company's cellar. $49.98 at Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Wine Access Wine Access Wine Access The secret behind Wine Access is the all-star team hand-selecting all those bottles of wine: a master sommelier, a master of wine and an international wine judge. You'll receive quarterly deliveries of six bottles in climate-controlled shipping and peace of mind knowing that if any bottle is not to your liking, they'll refund your order. $150 at Wine Access

The California Wine Club The California Wine Club The California Wine Club Wine enthusiasts will appreciate this old-school company that focuses on unique wines and small batch, artisanal wineries. Choose your level of monthly wine subscription; options range from no-fuss to luxury preferences. We're particularly intrigued by the Pacific Northwest Series Wine Club, but every level receives a high-quality wine selection, a "love it" guarantee and discounts on reorders. Use promo code QUALITY10 when ordering and enjoy 10% savings. $41 and up at The California Wine Club

Winc Winc Winc Wine tasting should be as much fun as possible -- even if you're at home instead of touring the Napa wineries. The Winc wine club does its part by sending recommendations based on your palate profile and your ratings of the four bottles in each shipment. According to Fast Company, in addition to distributing wine from other labels, Winc creates its own varieties based on more than 5 million customer ratings from its subscriber base. Send Mom a Winc e-gift card and get 15% off three months of wine when you use the code LOVEMOM through May 16. Various prices at Winc

