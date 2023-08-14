20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

If you're looking for a fun summer and fall activity to do with your family, friends or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's even been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport." Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this season.

Of course, you'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're just starting the sport, need a tool refresh, or are shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. There are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape.

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddles to try your hand at the sport this summer and fall. Beyond the right paddle, we also found pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros in your life.

Best Pickleball Paddles

Asbocer Pickleball Paddles Amazon Asbocer Pickleball Paddles This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery. $70 $33 Shop Now

Best Pickleball Gifts

Recess Go To Gift Recess Recess Go To Gift Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs. $330 Shop Now

