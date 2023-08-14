20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players
If you're looking for a fun summer and fall activity to do with your family, friends or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball.
Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's even been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport." Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this season.
Of course, you'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're just starting the sport, need a tool refresh, or are shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. There are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape.
Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddles to try your hand at the sport this summer and fall. Beyond the right paddle, we also found pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros in your life.
Best Pickleball Paddles
Made with a green checkboard design and an elegant non-slip handle, you'll look stylish on the court using this paddle.
Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this colorful wooden paddle set is great for families.
This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.
Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag.
Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.
If you're looking for the most adorable set of pickleball paddles, you'll want to check out this floral option from Anthropologie.
A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.
For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features an elongated shape for better reach and a ribbed core for durability.
Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these aspen wood paddles.
Best Pickleball Gifts
Want to go the extra mile this season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home.
Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs.
Using a play on words with a type of pickleball shot, this embroidered hat comes in a variety of colors.
Now they can dream about pickleball when they go to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.
Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers.
They can store their pickleball paddle and all their other essentials in this fashionable and retro pickleball bag.
This engraved cutting board would make the perfect wedding or housewarming gift for a couple that met on the pickleball court.
Show them you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.
If you really want to spoil the pickleball fan in your life, they'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles.
Now they'll have a pair of go-to socks for the court.
