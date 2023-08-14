Best Lists

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

By Lauren Gruber
Best Pickleball Paddles
If you're looking for a fun summer and fall activity to do with your family, friends or significant other that doesn't involve staring at a screen for hours, you might want to look into taking up pickleball.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's even been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport." Combining the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together this season.

Of course, you'll need a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. So if you're just starting the sport, need a tool refresh, or are shopping for your pickleball partner or the pickleball lover in your life, you've come to the right place. There are now hundreds of different paddles you could choose from. From control paddles to all-court paddles and power paddles, you'll want to consider weight, grip, and shape. 

Ahead, we've scoured the internet for the best paddles to try your hand at the sport this summer and fall. Beyond the right paddle, we also found pickleball-related gift ideas for any pickleball pros in your life.

Best Pickleball Paddles

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

Made with a green checkboard design and an elegant non-slip handle, you'll look stylish on the court using this paddle.

$60$50
Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
Amazon
Sprypals Pickleball Paddles Set of 4

Lightweight and beginner-friendly, this colorful wooden paddle set is great for families.

$49$39
WITH COUPON
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles
Amazon
Asbocer Pickleball Paddles

This dueling set of paddles features a cool lightning bolt pattern and come with a set of cooling towels for post-game recovery.

$70$33
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Set
Amazon
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.

$85$56
WITH COUPON
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set

Pickleball is a great game for the whole family. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 

$50$30
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle
Dick's Sporting Goods
Head Extreme Elite Pickleball Paddle

Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players.

$70
Ellen Merchant Pickleball Game
Ellen Merchant Pickleball Game
Anthropologie
Ellen Merchant Pickleball Game

If you're looking for the most adorable set of pickleball paddles, you'll want to check out this floral option from Anthropologie. 

$64
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set
Walmart
Beives Fiberglass Composite Multicolor New Indoor Outdoor Pickleball Set

A cushioned grip makes this four-pack of paddles extra comfortable to play with.

$89
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core
Dick's Sporting Goods
Gearbox CX14 Elongated SST Ribbed Core

For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features an elongated shape for better reach and a ribbed core for durability.

$220
Monarch Pickleball Pack
Monarch Pickleball Pack
Dick's Sporting Goods
Monarch Pickleball Pack

Beginner and intermediate players will hone their craft on these aspen wood paddles.

$35

Best Pickleball Gifts

Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls
Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls
Amazon
Hoverphenix Pickleball Net with 4 Paddles and Balls

Want to go the extra mile this season? Give the gift of a fully portable pickleball net set, so anyone can play the sport right at home. 

$130$70
Recess Go To Gift
Recess Go To Gift
Recess
Recess Go To Gift

Pick from all kinds of gorgeous designs when you shop this gift from Recess. Along with two paddles, you'll get a convenient carrying case and three pickleballs.

$330
NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat
NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat
Amazon
NVJUI JUFOPL Embroidered Pickleball Hat

Using a play on words with a type of pickleball shot, this embroidered hat comes in a variety of colors.

$19$18
WITH COUPON
Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set

Now they can dream about pickleball when they go to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.

$89
Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Vinglancé
Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White

Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers. 

$150
Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag
Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag
Tangerine
Tangerine Hunter Kona Stripe Pickleball Bag

They can store their pickleball paddle and all their other essentials in this fashionable and retro pickleball bag.

$170
KnottyGiftsDotCom Cutting Board Pickleball Personalized Gifts
KnottyGiftsDotCom Cutting Board Pickleball Personalized Gifts
Etsy
KnottyGiftsDotCom Cutting Board Pickleball Personalized Gifts

This engraved cutting board would make the perfect wedding or housewarming gift for a couple that met on the pickleball court.

$71
PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
Etsy
PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle

Show them you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.

$11
Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

If you really want to spoil the pickleball fan in your life, they'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles.

$348
Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Amazon
Super Fly Goods Performance Socks

Now they'll have a pair of go-to socks for the court.

$17

