The Best Hanukkah Gifts: Pajamas, Books and More Gift Ideas to Make All 8 Nights Special

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:48 PM PST, November 8, 2023

These gifts from Rifle Paper Co., LEGO and more are a fun addition to Hanukkah celebrations

We've blinked and the holiday season is upon us. The air has a chill and the days are getting shorter, which means it's just about time to light those candles because Hanukkah is right around the corner.

This year, the Jewish holiday begins on Thursday, Dec. 7 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2023. If you have plans to celebrate with friends and family this year, finding the right Hanukkah gifts for the kids (and adults!) in your life doesn't have to be a chore. 

There are lots of options when it comes to Hanukkah gifts. There are Hanukkah-themed gifts, like festive pajamas and toys with images of dreidels, menorahs and more. There are also gift ideas like LEGOS and skincare that are welcome during the holiday. We've found lots of gift options for the Festival of Lights at Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, Rifle Paper Co., Clearstem, Mattel and more brands that work within a variety of budgets and interests. 

Below, shop the best Hanukkah gifts for all eight nights for kids and adults alike. While you're shopping, also check out more matching Hanukkah pajamas to pick up. And if you're celebrating for the first time, brush up on these facts about Hanukkah.

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Organic Family Pajama Collection

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Organic Family Pajama Collection
Pottery Barn Kids

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Organic Family Pajama Collection

Find these adorable matching family pajamas for babies and kids. They have a beautiful print of a hand-painted illustration on breathable, organic cotton.

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Tabletop Gift Set

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Tabletop Gift Set
Pottery Barn Kids

Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Tabletop Gift Set

Set their place for a Hanukkah meal with this festive bowl, plate and tumbler set.

A Hanukkah Bear Personalized Book

A Hanukkah Bear Personalized Book
Pottery Barn Kids

A Hanukkah Bear Personalized Book

Select a book they'll see themselves in with this personalized option that comes with a cute stuffed teddy bear.

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Amazon

Magna-Tiles Storage Bin Bundle 84-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Another toy that's all the rage this year is Magna-Tiles. Kids can build all kinds of sturdy structures with the magnetic tiles.

$135 $123

Shop Now

Wooden Toy Menorah

Wooden Toy Menorah
Pottery Barn Kids

Wooden Toy Menorah

With this toy menorah, they can add their own candle each night — just like the grown-ups. Gift this beautiful wooden toy to kids ages 3 years and up.

Mensch on a Bench

Mensch on a Bench
Walmart

Mensch on a Bench

Who needs an elf on a shelf when there's a mensch on a bench? This plush toy comes with a book and a bench, as seen on "Shark Tank." 

$43 $30

Shop Now

Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar

Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar
Olive & June

Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar

Choose between Olive & June's 25 Days of Mani Magic advent calendar ($65) or the brand's 8 Nights of Mani Magic advent calendar ($55)... or grab both! But hurry — these advent calendars sell out quickly. 

Festival of Lights Tackle Box

Festival of Lights Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Bar

Festival of Lights Tackle Box

This kosher candy box has a blue, white and gold theme with sour candies, chocolates and more.

Clearstem Skincare Men’s Starter Kit

Clearstem Skincare Men’s Starter Kit
Clearstem Skincare

Clearstem Skincare Men’s Starter Kit

Get him started on a skincare routine with this set that includes a face scrub, anti-aging and -acne serum and moisturizer.

'Jew-Ish: A Cookbook' by Jake Cohen

'Jew-Ish: A Cookbook' by Jake Cohen
Amazon

'Jew-Ish: A Cookbook' by Jake Cohen

This cookbook holds recipes that are modern twists on traditional holiday dishes. 

1-800-Baskets.com Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box

1-800-Baskets.com Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box
1-800-Baskets.com

1-800-Baskets.com Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box

Yogurt-covered almonds, fresh fruit, delicious chocolate, a menorah candle cookie and more fill the Hanukkah Fruit and Sweets Box.

Mattel Disney Princess Toys

Mattel Disney Princess Toys
Amazon

Mattel Disney Princess Toys

Host a tea party for all the Disney princesses with this set from Mattel.

$27 $21

Shop Now

Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit

Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit
Sweetology

Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit

Get in on the gingerbread-making magic using this Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit.

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt
Amazon

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

Ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas — this punny Hanukkah sweater will put a smile on anyone's face.

Little Sleepies Hanukkah Lights & Love

Little Sleepies Hanukkah Lights & Love
Little Sleepies

Little Sleepies Hanukkah Lights & Love

Little Sleepies has an adorable Hanukkah option for the whole family featuring dreidels, sufganiyot and menorahs. They even have a bandana for any furry members of the family. 

Starting at $12

Shop Now

Matching Hanukkah Pajamas Sets

Matching Hanukkah Pajamas Sets
Amazon

Matching Hanukkah Pajamas Sets

The blue-and-yellow Hanukkah set is printed with dreidels, menorahs and Stars of David.

Starting at $13

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: