We've blinked and the holiday season is upon us. The air has a chill and the days are getting shorter, which means it's just about time to light those candles because Hanukkah is right around the corner.

This year, the Jewish holiday begins on Thursday, Dec. 7 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2023. If you have plans to celebrate with friends and family this year, finding the right Hanukkah gifts for the kids (and adults!) in your life doesn't have to be a chore.

There are lots of options when it comes to Hanukkah gifts. There are Hanukkah-themed gifts, like festive pajamas and toys with images of dreidels, menorahs and more. There are also gift ideas like LEGOS and skincare that are welcome during the holiday. We've found lots of gift options for the Festival of Lights at Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon, Rifle Paper Co., Clearstem, Mattel and more brands that work within a variety of budgets and interests.

Below, shop the best Hanukkah gifts for all eight nights for kids and adults alike. While you're shopping, also check out more matching Hanukkah pajamas to pick up. And if you're celebrating for the first time, brush up on these facts about Hanukkah.

Wooden Toy Menorah Pottery Barn Kids Wooden Toy Menorah With this toy menorah, they can add their own candle each night — just like the grown-ups. Gift this beautiful wooden toy to kids ages 3 years and up. $49 Shop Now

Mensch on a Bench Walmart Mensch on a Bench Who needs an elf on a shelf when there's a mensch on a bench? This plush toy comes with a book and a bench, as seen on "Shark Tank." $43 $30 Shop Now

