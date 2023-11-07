Sales & Deals

Bose 700 Noise-Canceling Headphones Are $100 Off in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Bose 700
Bose
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:37 PM PST, November 7, 2023

Our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700, are currently 26% off ahead of Black Friday.

For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. Ahead of Black Friday, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.

Amazon officially announced its Black Friday sale for 2023 will begin on November 17 and already dropped tons of holiday deals on everything from TVs to fashion and appliances. Amongst the early Amazon Black Friday deals is Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 headphones for $100 off.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.

With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

