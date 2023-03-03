Promoting his latest movie, Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher made his way to Good Morning America to tell fans about the rom-com he filmed with America's sweetheart Reese Witherspoon. Sporting his go-to casual look, Kutcher wore a light jacket and navy slacks — bringing his look together with black kicks from celeb-loved shoe brand Cariuma.

James Devaney/Getty

If you're unfamiliar with the sustainable footwear brand, Cariuma's comfortable and stylish sneakers have always been incredibly in demand with numerous releases racking up waitlists. Stars like Jon Hamm, Helen Mirren, Robert Downey Jr. and Pete Davidson have been spotted in the trendy sneakers. When it comes to affordable shoes that actually look and feel good, the Cariuma OCA Low sneakers worn by Kutcher are hard to beat.

Made from a durable yet comfortable organic cotton-canvas upper that's breathable and lightweight, the OCA Low is ideal for any season. The rubber sole offers great traction on rainy or snowy days and the laces, lining, and labels are all made from recycled plastic bottles.

While Kutcher opted for the all-black low-rise sneakers, Cariuma offers the same style in a pleathera of colors and fabric options including canvas, suede and leather. And for the animal lovers, they even have a wide-range of vegan footwear choices. If you want to grab the pair that Kutcher wears, you can score them for $79 now. Along with your purchase, Cariuma will not only plant two trees, but as a bonus, the company is also offering free express shipping and socks on all orders right now by using code SOCKON.

Shop Cariuma Shoes

