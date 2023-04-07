Cariuma, the sneaker brand that has been worn by Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, and Jon Hamm, consistently proves that their classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style. Just in time for the spring and summer months ahead, Cariuma dropped four new colorways of its fan-favorite style — the OCA Low.

The celeb-loved sneakers now come in red, blue, black, and white bandana-inspired prints. Cariuma's OCA Low shoes are a summertime staple that are extremely comfortable for daily wear. We are loving the new paisley pattern that give these sneakers an old-school style to wear with your favorite pair of jeans or sundress.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 77,000-person waitlist.

As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months.

The Brazilian shoe brand also recently released another highly anticipated collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute. The sneaker company is now offering three new spring hues of their celeb-loved lace-ups. The seasonal release of nature-inspired shades includes French Oak, a gorgeous neutral shade, Withered Rose, a perfect pink and Tapestry, an almost denim blue.

Pantone x Cariuma's Spring Shoes

After teaming up earlier this year to celebrate Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year with a shoe in Viva Magenta, Cariuma and Pantone are back with Pantone-dyed canvas shoes that will truly put a spring in your step. Shoppers can now pre-order these seasonal colors in Cariuma's Helen Mirren-approved OCA Low lace-ups. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest.

When Cariuma has released new colors in the past, they've sold out quickly, so we suggest shopping the new shoes today. All pre-orders will be shipped by April 3, 2023, and shoppers can get free express shipping with code REFRESH. Below, shop these stylish Cariuma men's and women's shoes in shades selected specifically for the new season to get yourself the perfect kicks for spring.

If you didn't get in on the action when Cariuma and Pantone originally released their Viva Magenta line, you can snag these vibrant sneakers now.

