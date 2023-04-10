Fashion

The Top 5 Shoes to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP — White Sneakers, Clogs, Sandals, Heels and Loafers

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
sneaker
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.  

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Classic White Sneakers

sneakers
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.

PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
ASOS
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.

$90$68
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.

$75$56
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker

These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.

$110
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.

$70
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65

Funky Clogs

clogs
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog - Black Suede
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

The Birkenstock Boston has somehow become the 'it' shoe for 2023, and we're totally here for it — the cork footbed is super comfy.

$158
MIA Alma Clog
MIA Alma Clog
Nordstrom
MIA Alma Clog

This 70's-inspired clog features a contoured footbed and adjustable strap for maximum comfort.

$119
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

$40
Naot Clog
Naot Clog
Nordstrom
Naot Clog

These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede.

$160
Dansko Berry
Dansko Berry
Zappos
Dansko Berry

Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.

$140

Classy Kitten Heels

heels
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Lutana Kitten Heel Pump
Lutana Kitten Heel Pump
Nordstrom Rack
Lutana Kitten Heel Pump

Pump up your heel game with these dainty pumps.

$70$56
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Amazon
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels

For a more affordable option, Dream Pairs is a steal at under $50.

$43
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump

Embrace the Barbiecore trend with a pair of hot pink pumps.

$60
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps
Macy's
Sam Edelman Brit Tour Slip-On Kitten-Heel Pumps

Beachy raffia and an embellished toe box lets these heels work from day to night.

$150
Theory City Slingback in Leather
Theory City Slingback in Leather
Theory
Theory City Slingback in Leather

A classic pair of leather slingbacks will never go out of style, so it's worth investing in a quality pair such as this Italian-made style from Theory.

$320

Stylish Sandals

sandals
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal

"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"

$80
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstock sandals. 

$160
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Amazon
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal

A memory foam sole makes these braided sandals extra comfortable.

$40
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$198

Modern Loafers

loafer
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style.

Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers

The perfect dupe to Taylor Swift's Christian Louboutin lug sole loafers she wore during the Eras Tour.

$100$70
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer

Introducing: The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition to spring. 

$60
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.

$145
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$58

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Save Up to 25% On Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Earth Bedding and Pajamas

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Michael Jordan Explains His Passion for Air Jordan and Having Final Sign Off on Shoes (Flashback)

The Saks Friends & Family Sale Has Epic Designer Deals for Spring

Save More Than 50% On adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Ahead of Spring