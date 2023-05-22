Aside from their stellar careers, actors Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher and Pete Davidson all share a love for Cariuma's sustainable sneakers — and the brand just dropped new patterns for summer. Cariuma's best-selling OCA Low shoes are now available in two floral prints for men and women.

An ode to the season's bright blooms, Cariuma's new colorways honor the contrast between the summer's sunsoaked days and sultry nights. Cottage Floral is a light and bright ditsy pattern on an off-white background, while Night Floral has rich tones of magenta, deep blue and coral atop a black canvas backdrop. Priced at under $90, these sneaks are an affordable addition to your wardrobe.

In addition to the brand's versatile designs, celebrities love Cariuma for its sustainability efforts. The brand uses ethically sourced materials such as natural rubber, organic cotton and recycled plastics to create the best-selling OCA Low, complete with a 100% vegan insole that provides plenty of arch support. Plus, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold.

Below, we've rounded up even more Cariuma styles to shop — including Ashton Kutcher's all-black pair and Helen Mirren's lucky green kicks.

