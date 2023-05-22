Hollywood's Favorite Sustainable Sneaker Brand Just Dropped New Floral Patterns for Summer
Aside from their stellar careers, actors Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher and Pete Davidson all share a love for Cariuma's sustainable sneakers — and the brand just dropped new patterns for summer. Cariuma's best-selling OCA Low shoes are now available in two floral prints for men and women.
An ode to the season's bright blooms, Cariuma's new colorways honor the contrast between the summer's sunsoaked days and sultry nights. Cottage Floral is a light and bright ditsy pattern on an off-white background, while Night Floral has rich tones of magenta, deep blue and coral atop a black canvas backdrop. Priced at under $90, these sneaks are an affordable addition to your wardrobe.
Nail the cottagecore aesthetic with a ditsy floral pattern in sunny shades of blue, green, orange and pink.
Lush blooms in moody colors give this sneaker a sophisticated look.
In addition to the brand's versatile designs, celebrities love Cariuma for its sustainability efforts. The brand uses ethically sourced materials such as natural rubber, organic cotton and recycled plastics to create the best-selling OCA Low, complete with a 100% vegan insole that provides plenty of arch support. Plus, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold.
Below, we've rounded up even more Cariuma styles to shop — including Ashton Kutcher's all-black pair and Helen Mirren's lucky green kicks.
Score your new go-to pair of sleek and stylish sneakers with the all-black Cariuma OCA Low worn by Ashton Kutcher.
Helen Mirren wore these bright green sneakers to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
Because everyone needs a classic pair of white sneakers for spring and summer.
This 100% vegan pro skate shoe is made with stylish faux suede.
Designed to be long-lasting, these sneaks will keep up with all your hobbies, work and other activities.
Take your style to new heights with a pair of high-top sneakers.
The neutral palette means these premium leather kicks will go with just about anything in your closet.
Looking for a sneaker that goes with absolutely everything? Opt for this all-black pair of high-tops.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now
Zappos JoyFest Sale: Save on Best-Selling Summer Shoe Styles
The 22 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers Are 30% Off Right Now
The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles
The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More