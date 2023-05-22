Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low-top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — she even wore them for the Royal Christmas card. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) Right now, you can snag her exact pair of comfy, goes-with-everything sneakers at Amazon for spring. The top-rated shoe is made from a breathable 100% cotton fabric with a durable rubber sole and cushioned footbed. Middleton is partial to white, but these kicks are also available in beige, black, blue, red and so many more colors.

The Princess of Wales was first pictured wearing the white canvas sneaker lace-ups since 2016 while performing royal duties. Earlier last year, she rocked her go-to Supergas during her March trip to Belize with Prince William, pairing the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans. Most recently, she paired the sneaks with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans and a white lace blouse while holding hands with her family.

Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday essential to add to your summer wardrobe. Whether you are going to the office, running errands, or on a weekend getaway, the cotton classic look great with jeans, shorts and dresses. You can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker in multiple colors.

Score the timeless sneakers and other styles on sale at Amazon. Get ahead on your spring training with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

