As much as we love rocking a sexy heel or slipping into a summery pair of sandals, there's something undeniably chic about a really good pair of sneakers — and when it comes to the downtown cool-girl aesthetic, no one is doing it quite like Adidas. Thanks to recent endorsements from Bella Hadid and the like, Adidas has cemented itself as the go-to sneaker brand for 2023 and beyond.

Since its inception in 1924, Adidas has transcended its sporty roots and become one of the most relevant sneakers in the high-fashion world, appearing on runways and collaborating with top brands such as Gucci, Wales Bonner and Balenciaga.

We've seen a few styles, in particular, dominate the streets and our TikTok feeds. Bella Hadid helped the Samba skyrocket in 2022, the Gazelles were everywhere this year and TikTok is predicting the Campus 00s will be the next big thing for fall 2023 and beyond. Of course, these kicks never really go out of style so you can't go wrong with any of these classic silhouettes.

Adidas Gazelle Adidas Adidas Gazelle Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Kit Harrington and even Prince Harry are just a few celebs who have inspired the Gazelle craze of 2023. $100 Shop Adidas STARTING AT $65 Shop Amazon

Adidas Campus 00s Adidas Adidas Campus 00s Will the Adidas Campus 00s dethrone the Sambas as Gen Z's new favorite sneaker? TikTok certainly seems to think so. $110 Shop Now

Just because the above styles are trending doesn't mean they're the only Adidas worth shopping for the fall fashion season. Below, we've rounded up even more of our favorite sneakers from the brand on sale at Amazon, starting at under $50.

