Spring is the perfect time to freshen up your sneaker collection for ultimate comfort during your workouts. Whether you're looking to keep moving at the gym or take your workouts outside, a quality pair of running shoes is essential. Amazon has you covered with amazing deals on Adidas Ultraboost running shoes for men, women and kids that will not disappoint. To help keep you moving this spring and summer, Ultraboosts are on sale for up to 53% off now.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

From casual runners to athletes, the Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found Amazon deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Keep moving this season with a fresh pair of running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Ahead, shop more of the best deals on adidas Ultraboosts available now.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Around the Web

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session

lululemon's Workout Shoes Are On Sale For Nearly Half Off Right Now

The Best Skechers Walking and Running Shoes on Amazon to Shop Now

The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors