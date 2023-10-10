Sales & Deals

The Best Men's Jacket Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day: Columbia, Levi's and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
coat
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:37 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Shop major discounts on men's fall jackets and winter coats from top brands during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Sale.

With fall in full swing, a stylish jacket (or two or three) is essential for looking cool while staying warm all season long. And with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days here through Wednesday, October 11, there's no better time to invest in some stylish jackets and coats for colder days ahead.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Men's Jacket Deals

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is offering deals on everything from tech and home to fashion and beauty, including huge discounts on outerwear for every budget and occasion. Need something mid-weight and stylish for fall date nights? A genuine leather moto jacket never goes out of style. On the hunt for something heavy-duty once the temperatures really start to drop? Columbia's ski jacket has you covered.

Whether you prefer to stick with tried-and-true brands Calvin Klein and Levi's or inventive options with built-in heaters, our list of Prime Day men's outerwear deals has got you covered.

Below, shop the best October Prime Day deals on men's outerwear.

The Best Men's Amazon Prime Day Jacket Deals

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.

$64 $54

Shop Now

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket

The plush down lining of this winter coat from Orolay will keep you warm and look stylish. With four outside pockets and two on the inside, you'll be able to hold everything you could possibly need.

$150 $105

Shop Now

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack
Amazon

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack

If the quilted layers and cozy lining of this high-tech coat don't provide enough warmth on an icy day, just turn on the battery pack for your own personal heater. 

$170 $119

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Hooded Down Jacket, Quilted Coat, Sherpa Lined

Calvin Klein Men's Hooded Down Jacket, Quilted Coat, Sherpa Lined
Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Hooded Down Jacket, Quilted Coat, Sherpa Lined

A sherpa lining makes this Calvin Klein puffer extra cozy.

$80 $65

Shop Now

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Made from genuine leather, you'll look cool wearing this warm coat. It comes with seven pockets to keep things extra secure. Produced in a variety of colors to choose from, you'll find a jacket that best matches your personality. 

$199 $112

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka
Amazon

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka

Water resistant and machine washable, this quilted parka from Levi's can take on anything. It comes in eight color options, so you're sure to find a style that suits you. 

$100 $85

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket

Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket

Filled with power down insulation, this coat from Columbia can keep you comfortable on a frigid day. 

$150 $101

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Ultra Loft Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Ultra Loft Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Ultra Loft Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket

This Tommy Hilfiger coat features Ultra Loft Faux Down insulation to keep you warm and cozy.

$70 $59

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Legacy Washed Cotton Hooded Military Jacket

Levi's Men's Legacy Washed Cotton Hooded Military Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Legacy Washed Cotton Hooded Military Jacket

"By far the best jacket I've ever owned," one reviewer praised this Levi's military jacket with a jersey hood.

$80 $68

Shop Now

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket
Amazon

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Even if you're not a skier, this insulated parka is an excellent choice for braving the elements in style.

$90 $59

Shop Now

