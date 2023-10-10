With fall in full swing, a stylish jacket (or two or three) is essential for looking cool while staying warm all season long. And with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days here through Wednesday, October 11, there's no better time to invest in some stylish jackets and coats for colder days ahead.

Shop October Amazon Prime Day Men's Jacket Deals

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is offering deals on everything from tech and home to fashion and beauty, including huge discounts on outerwear for every budget and occasion. Need something mid-weight and stylish for fall date nights? A genuine leather moto jacket never goes out of style. On the hunt for something heavy-duty once the temperatures really start to drop? Columbia's ski jacket has you covered.

Whether you prefer to stick with tried-and-true brands Calvin Klein and Levi's or inventive options with built-in heaters, our list of Prime Day men's outerwear deals has got you covered.

Below, shop the best October Prime Day deals on men's outerwear.

The Best Men's Amazon Prime Day Jacket Deals

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket The plush down lining of this winter coat from Orolay will keep you warm and look stylish. With four outside pockets and two on the inside, you'll be able to hold everything you could possibly need. $150 $105 Shop Now

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket Amazon Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket Made from genuine leather, you'll look cool wearing this warm coat. It comes with seven pockets to keep things extra secure. Produced in a variety of colors to choose from, you'll find a jacket that best matches your personality. $199 $112 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: