The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear Ahead of October Prime Day: Shop Levi's, Adidas, Columbia and More

menswear
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:32 PM PDT, September 20, 2023

Fall is right around the corner. Save on affordable menswear from brands such as Levi's, Columbia, Cole Haan and more.

Fall is just a few days away, and pretty soon a closet full of thin t-shirts, athletic shorts and tank tops won't cut it once the temperatures start to drop. Stocking your closet with enough jackets, jeans, sweaters and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to refresh your wardrobe.

Following the announcement that Prime Day 2023 is returning on October 10 and 11, the retailer has rolled out early discounts of up to 70% off on men's clothing and fall wardrobe essentials. Whether you're looking for office-appropriate business casual pieces, sporty sneakers for the gym or cozy sweaters to wear on date night, we've got your outfits covered.

Best-selling Levi''s jeans, Columbia vests, Adidas sneakers and Tommy Hilfiger tees are just a few of the must-have staples you can score at a discount ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day event. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals to spruce up your fall wardrobe. Plus, check out the best Amazon men's sneaker deals and Amazon's fall fashion sale.

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts, Jackets and Sweaters

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket
Amazon

Casual Knit Blazer Suit Jacket

You can never go wrong with adding a simple blazer suit jacket to your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with a t-shirt or sweater. 

$80 $63

With Coupon

Shop Now

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
Amazon

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.

$30 $9

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve

This classic long-sleeve shirt is all you need for your work day.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for fall days.

$45 $40

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a trucker denim jacket. 

$90 $54

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$46 $28

Shop Now

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon

Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.

$26 $19

Shop Now

Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Crew Neck Regular Fit Sweater

Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Crew Neck Regular Fit Sweater
Amazon

Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Crew Neck Regular Fit Sweater

Crafted from 100% organic cotton jersey, this timeless ribbed crew neck sweater from Lacoste provides year-round softness.

$130 $70

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70 $45

Shop Now

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon

Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.

$31 $23

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants
Amazon

Champion Men's Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants

This Amazon best-seller will keep your comfortable all day long.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant

If you're searching for sporty yet fashionable pants, these lightweight golf pants are designed with moisture-wicking fabric and offer a gentle stretch.

$30 $24

Shop Now

adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Tapered Cuff Woven 3-Stripes Pants

adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Tapered Cuff Woven 3-Stripes Pants
Amazon

adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Tapered Cuff Woven 3-Stripes Pants

Adidas' 3-Stripes Tapered Pants feature AEROREADY to manage your body's moisture and keep you dry on warmer days. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths.

$100 $57

Shop Now

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85 $66

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Soft shock absorption, a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned midsole provide plenty of comfort and support in a stylish package.

$70 $53

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 Starting at $54

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure. 

$140 $85

Shop Now

Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker

Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker

White sneakers are a versatile wardrobe staple, and these Reeboks offer superior comfort.

$75 $66

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

