Amazon Is Taking Up to 70% Off Top-Rated Luggage Ahead of October Prime Day Right Now

Prime Day Luggage Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:30 PM PDT, September 21, 2023

Amazon Prime Day is back on October 10 and 11. We found the best early luggage deals to shop now.

Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like not having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Prime Big Deal Days is one savings event you won't want to miss to update your travel gear.

While Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, doesn't officially start until October 10 and 11, Amazon is offering Lead-Up Deals ahead of the event that are just as impressive. Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best early October Prime Day luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.

Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals ahead of October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$170 $127

Shop Now

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On
Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On

With over 15,000 reviews, this SwissGear carry-on has an excellent 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

$120 $94

Shop Now

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190 $120

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140 $63

Shop Now

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150 $108

Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170 $144

Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$102 $85

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Amazon

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

This 4-piece luggage set includes two suitcases, a tote bag and a toiletry kit. This is the perfect set for any of your travel plans

$140 $112

Shop Now

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag. 

$300 $100

With coupon

Shop Now

American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set

American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set
Amazon

American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set

Get a carry-on with convenient pockets and a checked bag with a durable scratch-resistant shell in this shell. Plus, two packing cubes are included to keep you organized.

$200 $124

Shop Now

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard+ Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Set

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard+ Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Set
Amazon

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard+ Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Set

From the luxury suitcase brand, Delsey Paris, this luggage set has upgraded features like a recessed combination lock, deluxe interior and multi-directional rolling wheels.

$735 $650

Shop Now

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set

This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" large check-in suitcase, 24" medium check-in suitcase, 20" carry-on, 15" boarding tote and 10" travel toiletry bag.

$198 $160

with coupon

Shop Now

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set

Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister. 

$330 $145

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.

$400 $116

Shop Now

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95 $40

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags

Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Amazon

Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag make this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.

$50 $31

Shop Now

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$175 $94

Shop Now

MATEIN Carry on Backpack

MATEIN Carry on Backpack
Amazon

MATEIN Carry on Backpack

Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure.

$56 $32

With coupon

Shop Now

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon

Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.

$40 $30

Shop Now

adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon

adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals 

Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag

Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Amazon

Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag

Traveling to large cities this fall? This early October Prime Day deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.

$66 $51

Shop Now

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
Amazon

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

This deal is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.

$29 $23

Shop Now

Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
Amazon

Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$30 $16

With coupon

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$34 $30

Shop Now

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Amazon

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, and credit cards more easily accessible. 

$56 $24

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

