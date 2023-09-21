Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like not having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all your vacation essentials, Prime Big Deal Days is one savings event you won't want to miss to update your travel gear.

While Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, doesn't officially start until October 10 and 11, Amazon is offering Lead-Up Deals ahead of the event that are just as impressive. Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best early October Prime Day luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable softside luggage to hardside suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.

Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals ahead of October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

Best Prime Day Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags

MATEIN Carry on Backpack Amazon MATEIN Carry on Backpack Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure. $56 $32 With coupon Shop Now

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

