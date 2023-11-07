Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off an early Black Friday sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

Now through November 23, Monos is offering up to 30% off sitewide when shoppers enter code EARLYBF at checkout. Whether you need a new checked bag for your upcoming holiday travel or are waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, the Monos Early Black Friday Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases and travel accessories.

Shop Monos Early Black Friday Sale

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.

From rose quartz to ocean blue and dreamy sage green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale happening now.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $255 $240 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $295 $278 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines. $275 $259 with code EARLYBF Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $315 $278 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $325 $268 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $355 $313 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

Metro Sling Monos Metro Sling Wear this sling bag over your shoulder or across your body for easy access to your phone, documents and other essentials. $80 $74 With code EARLYBF Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: