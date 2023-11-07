Sales & Deals

Monos Early Black Friday Sale: Save up to 30% on Top-Rated Suitcases for Your Holiday Travels

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Monos Early Black Friday Sale
Monos
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:18 AM PST, November 7, 2023

Take flight in style without breaking the bank thanks to the Monos Early Black Friday Sale.

Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off an early Black Friday sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

Now through November 23, Monos is offering up to 30% off sitewide when shoppers enter code EARLYBF at checkout. Whether you need a new checked bag for your upcoming holiday travel or are waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, the Monos Early Black Friday Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases and travel accessories. 

Shop Monos Early Black Friday Sale

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.  

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags. 

From rose quartz to ocean blue and dreamy sage green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale happening now.

Carry-On

Carry-On
Monos

Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$255 $240

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro

Carry-On Pro
Monos

Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$295 $278

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Carry-On Plus

Carry-On Plus
Monos

Carry-On Plus

For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines.

$275 $259

with code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus

Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos

Carry-On Pro Plus

An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. 

$315 $278

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Check-In Medium

Check-In Medium
Monos

Check-In Medium

An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. 

$325 $268

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Check-In Large

Check-In Large
Monos

Check-In Large

"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."

$355 $313

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Metro Sling

Metro Sling
Monos

Metro Sling

Wear this sling bag over your shoulder or across your body for easy access to your phone, documents and other essentials.

$80 $74

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, LG and More

Doc Martens Are Up to 44% Off with Amazon's Black Friday Deals Now

Sales & Deals

Doc Martens Are Up to 44% Off with Amazon's Black Friday Deals Now

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off Right Now

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Ahead of Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Ahead of Black Friday

The 20 Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Deals to Shop at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Samsung's New Galaxy S23 FE Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's New Galaxy S23 FE Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now

NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tools Are 25% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tools Are 25% Off Right Now

Tags: