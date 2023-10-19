Shop early holiday deals with Walmart. Get fall savings on home upgrades, beauty products and more ahead of the new season.
Ahead of the 2023 Holiday season, shoppers can score major Walmart deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.
Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now without having to wait for the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.
Whether you're searching for deals on outdoor furniture or backyard essentials to enjoy the cooler days of fall or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.
The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Holiday Tech Deals
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Save over $100 on this 65 inch V-series TV with 4K picture quality, built in Chromecast, Dolby Vision HDR and more.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD Smart TV 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
The Best Walmart Holiday Home and Furniture Deals
DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon and Sofa Bed
Add a pop of color in your living room with this transitional sleeper sofa. This sofa bed is perfect for when you're having guests over.
Walker Edison Transitional 2-Door Fireplace TV Stand
A TV stand with a built-in fireplace, count me in.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.
Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser
A stylish and affordable dresser drawer chest that provides storage for all of your fall and winter fashion.
32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid
With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Dreo Tower 6" Standing Floor Fan with Remote
A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kitchen Deals
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Keurig K-Mini Plus
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Prepare dinner even easier with this vegetable chopper.
AICOOK Juicer Extractor
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.
Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
The Best Walmart Holiday Vacuum Deals
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Make all of your fall cleaning endeavors a breeze with this upright vacuum.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
iRobot Roomba i1+
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
The Best Walmart Holiday Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.
Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.
