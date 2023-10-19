Ahead of the 2023 Holiday season, shoppers can score major Walmart deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.

Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple Watches and LG TVs to robot vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now without having to wait for the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

Whether you're searching for deals on outdoor furniture or backyard essentials to enjoy the cooler days of fall or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of incredible early holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for deep cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen for fall, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Holiday Tech Deals

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $350 $180 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Home and Furniture Deals

The Best Walmart Holiday Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Plus Wayfair Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $115 $94 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Vacuum Deals

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $89 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $330 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $469 $340 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Beauty Deals

