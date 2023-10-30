Apple's new Beats Studio Pro over-ear wireless headphones were released in July and are now receiving a massive discount. The noise-cancelling headphones regularly sell for $350, but Amazon's early Black Friday sale is taking 43% off, bringing their price down to $200. While still slightly higher than the price we saw on Prime Big Deal Days, this is still a solid sale for the new flagship in Beats' lineup.

Lightweight and comfortable, the new Beats headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life with one charge. You can just put them on and enjoy a truly immersive listening experience thanks to personalized Spatial Audio, 360-degree dynamic head tracking and a custom acoustic platform. Featuring voice-targeting microphones to provide more adequate background noise filtration, the Beats Studio Pro are also perfect for taking calls.

You can choose to tune out the world with active noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment or use Transparency mode for a more natural experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime and support fast charging, the Beats Studio Pro can keep you going all day. Plus, the sleek design and plush leather cushions make these headphones one of the most attractive options on the market.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at Amazon in classic black as well as deep brown and sandstone. Below, pick your favorite color and be sure to check out Amazon's Beats sale to save on earbuds for your workouts and anywhere the day takes you.

