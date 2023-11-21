Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Dyson Deals: Save on Top-Rated Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Hair Care Tools

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Deals at Amazon
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:03 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Amazon has Black Friday deals on Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair care. Shop the best discounts — up to 34% off — going on now.

Having a clean home this holiday season is important, and Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here to help you tidy up your home for hosting guests. Black Friday deals are here and the retailer is kicking off tons of deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifying fans that will keep your living space looking spotless and help you breathe easier all year long. 

Shop Dyson Deals

Right now, shoppers can score Amazon Black Friday discounts of up to 34% on Dyson's powerful cleaning gadgets. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Amazon's Black Friday sale. 

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these Black Friday deals. 

Ahead, shop all the best Dyson Black Friday deals available at Amazon now.

Best Black Friday Deals on Dyson Vacuums 

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$365 $300

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $500

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.

$650 $506

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The intelligent Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner adapts power based on debris detected and discovers hidden dust on hard floors.

$750 $624

Shop Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson continues to make upright vacuums that have the strongest suction of any other vacuum. Part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuums seal in suction across all floors to pick up microscopic dust and allergens.

$600 $467

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals on Dyson Air Purifiers and Fans

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier
Amazon

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality, making it ideal for all seasons. 

$630 $567

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.

$600 $450

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$750 $550

Shop Now

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan
Amazon

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan

Dyson's tower fan is really one of a kind as it works to produce airflow without spinning blades. The remote-controlled fan has 10 airflow settings and programmable sleep modes. 

$370 $300

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals on Dyson Hair Care Tools

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage.

$599 $480

With Coupon

Shop Now

Dyson Hair Straightener

Dyson Hair Straightener
Amazon

Dyson Hair Straightener

The Dyson Hair Straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair. This extra control helps you achieve a range of styles with less heat, half the damage and fewer flyaways.

$499 $400

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.

$429 $344

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $220 on Dyson Vacuums at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $220 on Dyson Vacuums at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023 That You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023 That You Can Shop Now

The Dyson Airwrap Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Dyson Airwrap Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Dyson Hair Straightener Is $100 Off Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Dyson Hair Straightener Is $100 Off Right Now

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save on Dyson, Shark, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save on Dyson, Shark, LG and More

The Best Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Now: Save Up to 53% on Robot Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals You Can Shop Now: Save Up to 53% on Robot Vacuums at Amazon

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Deals on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Deals on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

The Best Solo Stove Black Friday Deals on Fire Pits to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Solo Stove Black Friday Deals on Fire Pits to Shop Now

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon Right Now — Get Up to 50% Off Coffee Makers

Home

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon Right Now — Get Up to 50% Off Coffee Makers

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023: The 17 Best Tech Sales on Apple, Samsung, Xbox and More

Sales & Deals

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023: The 17 Best Tech Sales on Apple, Samsung, Xbox and More

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals of 2023 You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals of 2023 You Can Shop This Week

Shop the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

The Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals: Save Up to 45% on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals: Save Up to 45% on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tags: