The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Restocked, But Hurry!

By ETonline Staff
Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty perfume is back! The coveted Fenty Eau de Parfum, which instantly sold out when it first launched, has returned at limited quantities, so we suggest you hurry to score the fragrance just in time for the holidays. Rihanna, who is regarded as the best smelling celebrity, created her own perfume. 

Fenty Eau de Parfum, housed in a stunning amber glass bottle, has a unique blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli. 

In the Fenty Eau de Parfume, notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, patchouli and geranium unite into one perfect scent.
$130

"What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence," RiRi says on the Fenty Beauty website. "The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am." 

While you scoop up the must-have fragrance, Fenty Beauty is also making holiday shopping easy by taking 20% off stocking stuffers, including makeup gift sets, the bestselling Gloss Bomb, Stunna Lip Paint and a ton of cute makeup and skincare minis. 

Plus, select items are up to 75% off, including a three-piece skincare set from Fenty Skin, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, select shades of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. 

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for holiday glam. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone -- Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

Shop ET's top gift picks from Fenty Beauty below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
No dull lips this winter when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent!
$19$15
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.
$25$20
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. 
$20$16
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty Beauty
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. 
$30
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
A diamond dusted sparkly highlighter that can be applied on the face and body. Perfect for the holidays!
$39
Body Lava Body Luminizer
BODY LAVA BODY LUMINIZER
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Stay bronzed year-round with this glamorous gel-based, high-shine body luminizer. 
$59
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Fenty Beauty
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
A 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser that removes dirt, oil and makeup without drying out your skin.
$25
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
PRO FILT'R HYDRATING PRIMER
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
$32
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. 
$35

