Disney's 'Cruella': Shop Makeup and Clothing Inspired by the Stylish Villain

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
cruella hero
Disney

There's no doubt Cruella de Vil is the most fashionable Disney villain, and fans will get to see how the 101 Dalmatians baddie came to be in Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the iconic character.

The film is set in London in the '70s during the punk rock revolution, and it's filled with the star rocking over 40 outfits -- ranging from edgy leather looks to show-stopping gowns -- as the story follows aspiring fashion designer Estelle who eventually becomes the notoriously fashionable criminal Cruella. 

Stone shared details on her Cruella costumes with ET's Nischelle Turner. 

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil
Disney

"[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release, ET Style has gathered fashion and beauty items inspired by Cruella herself, including a red lipstick from the limited-edition MAC x Cruella collection to a faux leather jacket with strong, statement-making shoulders. 

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil
Disney

Shop clothing and makeup to channel the stylish villain and stream Cruella on Disney+ starting on May 28. 

The Disney Cruella Collection by MAC Lipstick De Vil in the Details
The Disney Curella Collection by MAC Lipstick De Vil in the Details
MAC
The Disney Cruella Collection by MAC Lipstick De Vil in the Details
Pre-order the limited-edition creamy matte lipstick from the Disney Cruella Collection by MAC. The bright red De Vil in the Details shade is Cruella's signature lip color. 
$21 AT MAC
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky
In addition to a red lip, dark smoky eye makeup is the fashionable villain's go-to. 
$25 AT FENTY BEAUTY
PrettyLittleThing Black PU Cropped Shoulder Padded Blazer
PrettyLittleThing Black PU Cropped Shoulder Padded Blazer
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Black PU Cropped Shoulder Padded Blazer
Channel Cruella in a strong shoulder jacket. 
$42 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $68)
Zara McDermott x Missguided Black Faux Leather Self Belted Trench Coat
Zara McDermott x Missguided Black Faux Leather Self Belted Trench Coat
Missguided
Zara McDermott x Missguided Black Faux Leather Self Belted Trench Coat
We can totally see Cruella rocking this edgy (faux) leather trench coat. 
$64 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $128)
Collusion Pointed Waist Puff Sleeve Animal Print Midi Dress in Beige and Black
Collusion Pointed Waist Puff Sleeve Animal Print Midi Dress in Beige and Black
ASOS
Collusion Pointed Waist Puff Sleeve Animal Print Midi Dress in Beige and Black
A Dalmatian spot print dress -- how fitting! 
$48 AT ASOS
Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer & Super High Waisted Supersoft Twill Curvy Trouser Pant
Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer & Super High Waisted Supersoft Twill Curvy Trouser Pant
Express
Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer & Super High Waisted Supersoft Twill Curvy Trouser Pant
When she's not wearing black, Cruella opts for a bold red look. 
BLAZER: $128 AT EXPRESS
PANT: $60 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $80)
Dirty Laundry Groovy Platform Boot
Dirty Laundry Groovy Platform Boot
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Groovy Platform Boot
Stomp around in these '70s punk rock-inspired platform boots. 
$70 AT NORDSTROM

