There's no doubt Cruella de Vil is the most fashionable Disney villain, and fans will get to see how the 101 Dalmatians baddie came to be in Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the iconic character.

The film is set in London in the '70s during the punk rock revolution, and it's filled with the star rocking over 40 outfits -- ranging from edgy leather looks to show-stopping gowns -- as the story follows aspiring fashion designer Estelle who eventually becomes the notoriously fashionable criminal Cruella.

Stone shared details on her Cruella costumes with ET's Nischelle Turner.

"[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release, ET Style has gathered fashion and beauty items inspired by Cruella herself, including a red lipstick from the limited-edition MAC x Cruella collection to a faux leather jacket with strong, statement-making shoulders.

Shop clothing and makeup to channel the stylish villain and stream Cruella on Disney+ starting on May 28.

