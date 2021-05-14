Shopping

Halston-Inspired Outfits to Get You Excited for the New Netflix Series

By Amy Lee‍
Halston
Netflix

Fashion fans, there's a new Netflix series you're going to want to binge watch. Halston, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, follows the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, portrayed by Ewan McGregor. Halston is available to stream now, and in honor of the series' release, we're in the mood to shop for clothes that take us back to the '70s in New York City -- an era synonymous with glamour, disco and Halston himself.

Think billowy gowns to slinky club dresses, featuring statement-making details like metallics, sequins and halter necklines. Coincidentally, the series, costume designed by Jeriana San Juan, couldn't have come at a better time. Many of the trends we're seeing today are heavily influenced by the '60s and '70s when Halston's career was at its height, which speaks to the timelessness of the designer's iconic style.

From a sparkly disco jumpsuit to an elegant draped maxi dress, ET Style has plucked pieces inspired by Halston. Plus, these picks are perfect for when you ease back into going out again.

Shop our selection of '70s-style clothes, while you stream the fashion series.

Nasty Gal Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress
Nasty Gal Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress
Many of Halston's gowns were beautifully drapey and flowy. This elegant maxi wrap dress reminds us of Bianca Jagger. 
$50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $99)
Eloquii Tie Front Crop Blazer & Straight Leg Trouser
Eloquii Tie Front Crop Blazer & Straight Leg Trouser
Eloquii
Eloquii Tie Front Crop Blazer & Straight Leg Trouser
This stunning orange matching set is giving us Studio 54 vibes. Get 40% off with the promo code WEEKEND. 
BLAZER: $72 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120)
$48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80)
Beginning Boutique She's Not Afraid Halter Midi Dress Pink
Beginning Boutique She's Not Afraid Halter Midi Dress Pink
Beginning Boutique
Beginning Boutique She's Not Afraid Halter Midi Dress Pink
Crossover halter necklines were huge during the Halston era, and it's back in style in 2021. 
$75 AT BEGINNING BOUTIQUE
Club L London Sequin Halter Neck Plunge Jumpsuit in Gold
Club L London Sequin Halter Neck Plunge Jumpsuit in Gold
ASOS
Club L London Sequin Halter Neck Plunge Jumpsuit in Gold
We can't talk about the '70s without mentioning a sequin jumpsuit! 
$83 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $119)
UO So Wavy Tie-Back Top
UO So Wavy Tie-Back Top
Urban Outfitters
UO So Wavy Tie-Back Top
This groovy wavy patterned crop top has a sexy open back. 
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Halston Heritage Cape Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Halston Heritage Cape Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Halston Heritage Cape Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Halston's name lives on through the Halston Heritage line. This billowy cape cocktail dress is a chic choice for a special occasion. 
$89 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $149)
Sundress Yolanda Dress
Sundress Yolanda Dress
Revolve
Sundress Yolanda Dress
We love the lurex and sequin detail on this glam vacation dress. 
$163 AT REVOLVE
Mango Pleated Satin Dress
Mango Pleated Satin Dress
Mango
Mango Pleated Satin Dress
This high-neck pleated powder blue gown is so graceful looking. 
$130 AT MANGO

