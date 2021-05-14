Halston-Inspired Outfits to Get You Excited for the New Netflix Series
Fashion fans, there's a new Netflix series you're going to want to binge watch. Halston, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, follows the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, portrayed by Ewan McGregor. Halston is available to stream now, and in honor of the series' release, we're in the mood to shop for clothes that take us back to the '70s in New York City -- an era synonymous with glamour, disco and Halston himself.
Think billowy gowns to slinky club dresses, featuring statement-making details like metallics, sequins and halter necklines. Coincidentally, the series, costume designed by Jeriana San Juan, couldn't have come at a better time. Many of the trends we're seeing today are heavily influenced by the '60s and '70s when Halston's career was at its height, which speaks to the timelessness of the designer's iconic style.
From a sparkly disco jumpsuit to an elegant draped maxi dress, ET Style has plucked pieces inspired by Halston. Plus, these picks are perfect for when you ease back into going out again.
Shop our selection of '70s-style clothes, while you stream the fashion series.
