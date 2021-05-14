Halston-Inspired Outfits to Get You Excited for the New Netflix Series

Fashion fans, there's a new Netflix series you're going to want to binge watch. Halston, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, follows the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, portrayed by Ewan McGregor. Halston is available to stream now, and in honor of the series' release, we're in the mood to shop for clothes that take us back to the '70s in New York City -- an era synonymous with glamour, disco and Halston himself.

Think billowy gowns to slinky club dresses, featuring statement-making details like metallics, sequins and halter necklines. Coincidentally, the series, costume designed by Jeriana San Juan, couldn't have come at a better time. Many of the trends we're seeing today are heavily influenced by the '60s and '70s when Halston's career was at its height, which speaks to the timelessness of the designer's iconic style.

From a sparkly disco jumpsuit to an elegant draped maxi dress, ET Style has plucked pieces inspired by Halston. Plus, these picks are perfect for when you ease back into going out again.

Shop our selection of '70s-style clothes, while you stream the fashion series.

Nasty Gal Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Satin Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress Many of Halston's gowns were beautifully drapey and flowy. This elegant maxi wrap dress reminds us of Bianca Jagger. $50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Eloquii Tie Front Crop Blazer & Straight Leg Trouser Eloquii Eloquii Tie Front Crop Blazer & Straight Leg Trouser This stunning orange matching set is giving us Studio 54 vibes. Get 40% off with the promo code WEEKEND. BLAZER: $72 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now $48 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Beginning Boutique She's Not Afraid Halter Midi Dress Pink Beginning Boutique Beginning Boutique She's Not Afraid Halter Midi Dress Pink Crossover halter necklines were huge during the Halston era, and it's back in style in 2021. $75 AT BEGINNING BOUTIQUE Buy Now

UO So Wavy Tie-Back Top Urban Outfitters UO So Wavy Tie-Back Top This groovy wavy patterned crop top has a sexy open back. $59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Halston Heritage Cape Sleeve Cocktail Dress Nordstrom Halston Heritage Cape Sleeve Cocktail Dress Halston's name lives on through the Halston Heritage line. This billowy cape cocktail dress is a chic choice for a special occasion. $89 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Sundress Yolanda Dress Revolve Sundress Yolanda Dress We love the lurex and sequin detail on this glam vacation dress. $163 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Mango Pleated Satin Dress Mango Mango Pleated Satin Dress This high-neck pleated powder blue gown is so graceful looking. $130 AT MANGO Buy Now

