Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out

There's no question about it: In 2021, the concept of "going out" is a foreign one -- at least, in the way the world once did. But now that vaccines are available to everyone, it's likely that you're itching to put a sartorial spark back into your wardrobe. And luckily, spring and summer are the perfect seasons to do exactly that.

By now, outdoor dining and al fresco get-togethers are nothing new. But instead of coping with the cooler weather that came with winter and early spring, the warmer days ahead give you a virtually endless number of opportunities to showcase your latest closet additions -- including going out tops and other fashion pieces that were truly meant to be seen.

Look, we get it: After spending month after month in your most comfortable staples, you're ready to get dressed like never before. But if you're not quite sure what types of going out tops you want to sport, we're here to help. Perhaps you're on the hunt for some stunning pieces to mix and match with your everyday pieces for an impromptu date night outfit. Or, maybe you're getting dressed to actually go out -- but going out is actually a small party at someone's home (hey, as long as it isn't yours!) -- in which case, feel free to skip the heels. Either way, there are plenty of cool options that are practically begging for a place in your collection.

Scroll down to check out ET Style's favorite tops on the market to spice up your warm-weather wardrobe for the season.

Universal Standard Alice Satin Boatneck Top Universal Standard Universal Standard Alice Satin Boatneck Top We love the idea of pairing this with the matching skirt. That said, it'll look just as pretty with a pair of straight-leg jeans and heels. $118 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD Buy Now

Mango Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt Mango Mango Ruffle Cotton T-Shirt There's no denying it, the ruffles on this top make this casual tee into so much more. $30 AT MANGO Buy Now

Miaou x REVOLVE Peri Corset Revolve Miaou x REVOLVE Peri Corset We may never get over corset tops as going out tops, and we're okay with that. $225 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Violeta Gingham Print Knitted Top Mango Violeta Gingham Print Knitted Top This season's all about tapping into playful prints and vibrant colors, which means this eye-catching style is essential to your collection of 2021 crop tops. $40 AT MANGO Buy Now

The Bar Asher Top Revolve The Bar Asher Top From the front, this looks like one of many going out tops, but just wait until you see the back. $235 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

With Jéan Rendezvous Top With Jéan With Jéan Rendezvous Top Now's the perfect time to get yourself a piece from one of Instagram's favorite brands. $169 AT WITH JÉAN Buy Now

H&M Halterneck Top H&M H&M Halterneck Top By now, you've probably seen this neckline everywhere. And if you're ready to take on the halter top trend, style this under-$20 top with everything from your favorite jeans to the matching shorts. $18 AT H&M Buy Now

Madewell Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top Madewell Madewell Linen-Blend Halter Tank Top For those who want a sleeveless top to wear from day to night, reach for this linen style from Madewell. $78 AT MADEWELL Buy Now

Reformation Gruyere Top Reformation Reformation Gruyere Top Looking for a style to add to your collection of dressy tops? This scarf-inspired option from Reformation will go just as well with a pair of jeans as it will with a mini skirt and a strappy heel. $128 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Open Edit Tie Front Puff Sleeve Blouse Nordstrom Open Edit Tie Front Puff Sleeve Blouse Still not over the puff sleeve look? Neither are we. Imagine this styled with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers or sandals. $39 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Rezek Studio Donna Halter Rezek Studio Rezek Studio Donna Halter We mentioned that halter tops are one of the biggest trends for summer, right? $145 AT REZEK STUDIO Buy Now

