Jeffree Star is opening his doors! The cosmetics mogul recently gave ET a tour of his makeup empire and shared some insight into his products and his future plans.

ET's Denny Directo recently spoke with the 35-year-old YouTube superstar at his offices in Chatsworth, California, and he took cameras on a tour of his offices and his entire cosmetics company.

Walking into what he refers to as the "archives," which contains all the different cosmetics lines produced by his brand -- and prototypes that never saw production -- Star admitted that he still gets emotional sometimes reflecting on how his enterprise has evolved.

"It feels like yesterday that I launched three lipsticks shades," Star said. "Now, we're about to be seven years in November."

Star gave a full tour of the expansive facility, which includes warehouses, a cold room for storage, offices and cubicles for his sizable staff of employees -- all of which lent to the scope of endeavor and how much its grown over the past few years.

Star recently bought a ranch property in Wyoming, where he's been spending a great deal of his time, and he admitted that moving out to the rural countryside allowed him to escape a creative rut he'd been dealing with.

"So, I was going through a creative rut and I actually have never told anyone that before," he shares. "Last year, I went through a little creative slump for the first time in seven years and I was like, 'Whoa, this is crazy.' And there was just so much happening. I think that my brain just went, 'What's next?'"

"That re-sparked everything and I got to just reset my brain and then we've already created everything up until 2023," he continues. "So, I'm on a streak right now. I'm on a creative streak."

Check out the video above for a full tour of Star's growing business empire.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jeffree Star Has ‘Zero’ Friendship With Tati Westbrook and James Charles (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeffree Star Talks Kanye West Rumors and Moving to Wyoming (Exclusive)

Jeffree Star Shares Update From the Hospital After Scary Car Accident

Kanye West and Jeffree Star: The Wild Internet Rumor Explained

Jeffree Star Apologizes to James Charles Over Tati Westbrook Drama