Paravel's Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 25% on Stylish Luggage and Totes

Paravel Sale
Paravel
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:21 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

Paravel's biggest sale of the year got extended. Shop the best luggage deals to gear up for your next getaway.

Sustainable travel brand Paravel extended its biggest sale of the year for one final day today, so now's your chance to score incredible deals on all of the brand's stylish luggage before summer. You can take 25% off sitewide and make packing for your next trip an absolute breeze. Whether you're daydreaming of a tropical getaway this summer or have a calendar full of weddings, the Paravel luggage sale is the perfect opportunity to save on new suitcases or weekender bags.

Shop the Paravel Sale

The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. From carry-on suitcases and checked luggage to duffles, best-selling tote bags, belt bags and even passport holders, this Paravel sale is slashing prices on everything you'd need to explore the world. 

With its carbon-neutral luggage, Paravel is dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Below, gear up for summer and shop all of the best Paravel luggage deals before the deals are gone tomorrow.

Large Cabana Tote

Large Cabana Tote
Paravel

Large Cabana Tote

The best-selling Cabana tote has sold out seven times since it launched in 2016. The Large is not only spacious, but the colorful stripes, durable materials, plus the option to monogram are also hard to resist.

$185 $139

Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On

Aviator Carry-On
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On

Meet the world’s first carbon-neutral carry-on, perfectly sized for long weekend trips. The Aviator Carry-On is crafted of sustainably-sourced materials including recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum, and recycled vegan leather. 

$395 $296

Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus

Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus

For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.

$425 $319

Shop Now

Aviator Set Plus

Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

Aviator Set Plus

Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. 

$900 $675

Shop Now

Weekender

Weekender
Paravel

Weekender

A cult favorite, Paravel's Weekender is perfect for short trips or as a companion to your suitcase. Durable and spill-proof, it's up for every adventure; not just for weekends.

$295 $221

Shop Now

Medium Cabana Tote

Medium Cabana Tote
Paravel

Medium Cabana Tote

The colorful stripes on this best-selling tote are both vibrant and stylish. It's surprisingly spacious, making the bag a great companion for any journey.

$175 $131

Shop Now

Grand Tour Set Plus

Grand Tour Set Plus
Paravel

Grand Tour Set Plus

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional. 

$760 $570

Shop Now

The Aviator Set Plus

The Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

The Aviator Set Plus

Bundling two best-sellers, this set includes the Aviator Carry-On Plus and Grand.

$900 $675

Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus

Weekender Set Plus
Paravel

Weekender Set Plus

Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.

$720 $540

Shop Now

Cabana Pet Carrier

Cabana Pet Carrier
Paravel

Cabana Pet Carrier

Paravel took its original Cabana Tote, resized it, and made it super comfortable for your most precious and furriest friend.

$190 $143

Shop Now

Grand Tour Duffle

Grand Tour Duffle
Paravel

Grand Tour Duffle

Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle looks sharp and is endlessly functional. It does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. 

$335 $251

Shop Now

Latest News