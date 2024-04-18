In times of ever-changing needs for airline travel, one thing is certain: you’ll need a sturdy, eye-catching and smooth-wheeling suitcase. Enter Away — a premier luggage brand that sets trends but also offers a limited lifetime warranty — so you can have confidence in your investment.

We’ve long fanned on the stylish yet functional suitcases and carry-ons. Now, in time for all of your spring getaways, the brand has launched new runway-inspired hues. According to Away, "Each hue has been meticulously curated to reflect the zeitgeist, adding Away's twist on contemporary color trends, including four new shades of green, gray, pink, and red."

Shop the New Away Collection

These new colors are available in several of the brand's baggage styles, from two carry-on sizes to an impressively capacious large trunk. All of their suitcases have a lightweight yet tough polycarbonate shell, smooth-gliding wheels, a tag and a TSA-approved combination lock. Besides the functionality of the exterior, the interior has mesh pockets, a laundry bag and straps for smart packing.

For your various travel needs, Away offers personal-item size backpacks, totes, packing cubes and other accessories to take along, making packing one thing you won't have to sweat. They even have a doggy carrier. This line is also perfect for weekend getaways, the gym or even every day. Scroll through to see some of the new colors and top picks.

The Carry On Away The Carry On This swoon-worthy shade is Sea Green, which the brand calls an elevated pastel with both a contemporary and vintage feel. Though you will want to double-check before flying, Away says this carry-on fits the overhead requirements for most major airlines. It stashes five to seven days' worth of clothes. Reviews confirm, saying it is a "Great carry-on that holds ALOT!" $275 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The Medium suitcase holds enough clothing for up to two weeks (though that can be indefinite if you rinse and repeat.) The new shade Cloud Grey is an understated greige tone perfect for gifts since anyone can love it. $345 Shop Now

The Trunk Away The Trunk Going away for an extended stay, on a cruise or need to bring equipment? The Trunk is your solution. Made with a slimmer top lid and a deeper main compartment for easy access and packing, this beauty can send kids off to college for a semester. The debuted colors include our favorite, Pink Clay, an updated adult pink that anyone can love. $435 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On Our other favorite color (they are all so pretty) Tango Red, which is a deep red that will set you apart from the pack. This larger carry-on is for when you are packing light but need extra space. $295 Shop Now

The Quilted Everywhere Crossbody Away The Quilted Everywhere Crossbody If you are bringing a backpack or larger bag for your personal item, slip a soft everyday bag inside for once you've reached your destination. This little hands-free crossbody is designed for travel in mind with lots of compartments. Also available in magenta pink and black, it's perfect for keeping keys, sunnies, cards and more secure and accessible. $65 Shop Now

The Everywhere Zip Backpack Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack Made with water-resistant nylon, the Everywhere Zip Backpack has room for a laptop and padded straps for comfort. It will attach to any Away luggage and also be your best friend any time you need to stash your stuff. Reviews say it's perfect for business travel and even call it life-changing.

$195 Shop Now