The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day: Shop Luxe Scents from Voluspa, Jo Malone, Diptyque and More
A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.
While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Diptyque, Boy Smells, Yankee Candle and more.
If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, SKYLAR's comforting Vanilla Sky smells just like baked goods and movie marathons. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, Illume's uplifting new blend of citrus, ginger and pineapple is sure to put a smile on her face.
Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day.
Treat a loved one to a full-size Jo Malone candle. Our top pick is the bestselling Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle: the fresh and subtle seaside scent is perfect for mom.
Once you finish this citrus, green tea and ginger candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.
Bring the sunshine indoors with ILLUME's bright new blend of lemon zest, ginger root, and sugared pineapple.
Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle popular for a good reason.
Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Florals are a must for spring, and this peony, camelia and rose water scent comes in a reusable hand-blown glass jar.
Bergamot, neroli, green tea and lilac come together to create a truly joyful fragrance in your home.
For the most elegant woman in your life, Maison Louis Marie's woodsy, botanical fragrance is everything her heart desires with notes of cedar, sandalwood, warm spices and amber.
The only thing more relaxing than an actual glass of red is lighting this Merlot and black cherry-scented candle.
Awaken her senses with the invigorating scents of aquatic sea salt and zesty grapefruit.
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
This sultry-sweet candle is made with 100% domestically-grown soy wax for a clean burn.
Soothing scents of ocean wood and chamomile makes unwinding that much easier.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Manifest sunny days with a warm blend of basil, water orchid and patchouli.
Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
