A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.

While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Diptyque, Boy Smells, Yankee Candle and more.

If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, SKYLAR's comforting Vanilla Sky smells just like baked goods and movie marathons. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, Illume's uplifting new blend of citrus, ginger and pineapple is sure to put a smile on her face.

Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day.

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

Les Boy Smells Candle Amazon Les Boy Smells Candle "This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells. $38 Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Amazon SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 $34 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

