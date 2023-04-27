10 Oprah-Approved Gifts to Shop for Mother's Day: Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Gifts for Mom
This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage her to treat herself — and who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah?
The cherished host and lifestyle mogul has given us so many recommendations throughout the years with her most-loved gifts from top brands such as Cozy Earth, Girlfriend Collective and more. To help guide your Mother's Day 2023 shopping list, we've picked out some of the best Oprah-approved products Mom will love.
From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy sheets to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When it doubt, you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.
Below, shop some of our favorite Oprah-approved Mother's Day gifts. For even more gift ideas, check out the best luxury Mother's Day gifts under $100 and an exclusive discount on flower delivery from UrbanStems.
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
The perfect gift for the wine-loving mom, this wine glass chiller is great for the nights she may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or if she's simply a slow drinker.
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”
“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey praised this robe in 2021. “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”
An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
“With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
The perfect Oprah-approved gift for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
