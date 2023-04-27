This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage her to treat herself — and who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah?

The cherished host and lifestyle mogul has given us so many recommendations throughout the years with her most-loved gifts from top brands such as Cozy Earth, Girlfriend Collective and more. To help guide your Mother's Day 2023 shopping list, we've picked out some of the best Oprah-approved products Mom will love.

From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy sheets to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When it doubt, you can never go wrong with a sweet treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.

Below, shop some of our favorite Oprah-approved Mother's Day gifts. For even more gift ideas, check out the best luxury Mother's Day gifts under $100 and an exclusive discount on flower delivery from UrbanStems.

Clevr Blends Starter Kit Amazon Clevr Blends Starter Kit Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $63 Shop Now

SHASHI Giselle Earrings Amazon SHASHI Giselle Earrings “With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings. $88 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $277 Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies The perfect Oprah-approved gift for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

