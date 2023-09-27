If you're a makeup wearer, you understand the importance of finding a decent concealer. Whether you prefer the no-makeup makeup look or a full beat, concealer is the backbone of a makeup collection, disguising pimples, dark circles and other imperfections so that they don't distract from your natural beauty or impressive eyeliner skills.

Kylie Cosmetics, helmed by entrepreneur and beauty guru Kylie Jenner, just dropped a new and improved concealer for comfortable all-day wear. Introducing Power Plush concealer, an exciting new addition to the brand's lineup with a medium, buildable coverage.

Claiming to be crease-free, cake-free and offer up to 12 hours of undetectable coverage, Power Plush concealer is priced at $27. It comes in an impressive 40 shades spanning four undertones: cool, neutral, neutral-warm and warm. But with so many concealers on the market, is Power Plush really worth adding to your beauty arsenal? We tried Kylie's latest to find out ourselves — here's how a few days in the life of Power Plush went down.

Hi, I'm Lauren Gruber, an e-commerce writer at ET. As a beauty journalist, I've tried more than my fair share of concealer formulas, so I felt confident putting Kylie Cosmetics' latest launch to the ultimate test.

When it comes to finding a concealer, my main priority is covering up my acne marks, T-zone redness and blood vessels without looking too "makeup-y" — caking, pilling and patchiness are my major pet peeves.

My skin is normal-to-dry and acne-prone, so I need something that won't cause breakouts. While I don't have prominent dark circles, I still like to brighten under my eyes. I prefer not to wear foundation unless it's a special occasion, so I like a formula that looks skin-like with and without a foundation pairing.

As usual, I prepped my skin with sunscreen and moisturizer. Then, I applied Power Plush to my acne marks, blood vessel marks and under my eyes with the doe-foot applicator before blending with a damp makeup sponge. To top it off, I set everything with a pressed powder and fluffy brush.

Lauren Gruber not wearing concealer.

Lauren Gruber wearing Power Plush Longwear Concealer in 4NW and 2.5N

Given that Power Plush has options for so many different skin tones, I had the opportunity to try a bunch of shades to find my perfect match. My skin is neutral to warm and still holding on to a summer tan, so I used shade 2.5N for my under-eyes and 4WN for the rest of my face.

As you can see, my skin looks much more even but not cakey. My pores also look smaller, even though I didn't use a primer. The formula blended easily without pilling and I didn't see any major patchiness despite its drier formula.

It's easy for a concealer to look great right after it's applied, but how does Power Plush wear from day to night?

On a rainy Saturday in Brooklyn, I applied Power Plush for a day-turned-night out to test its staying power. I left my apartment at 1 p.m. and came home at 11:30 p.m. pleasantly surprised. The product stayed put on my face without any fancy setting spray and my skin looked just as blemish-free as it did when I walked out the door.

The formula is on the drier side so, the concealer did eventually crease and settle into the fine lines under my eyes and drier spots around my mouth. But even with my normal-to-dry skin, these problems were barely noticeable. I would recommend a thorough moisturizing routine before applying for best results.

Power Plush gave my skin plenty of long-wearing coverage that felt comfortable all day. The shade range is also noteworthy compared to other concealers on the market.

If you're looking for a versatile complexion product that's easy to blend and provides medium-to-full coverage, Power Plush is a solid addition to any makeup collection.

RELATED CONTENT: