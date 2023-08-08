Between lip masks, lip oils, lip stains and lip butter, it seems like there's an overwhelming amount of lip products on the market – but one product that will never go out of style is a really good lip gloss. Kylie Jenner's eponymous beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics just launched three new shades of its best-selling Gloss Drip that delivers a wet-looking shine while keeping your lips feeling soft and hydrated.

Since launching in 2022, Gloss Drip has become one of Kylie Cosmetics' top products for its glassy sheen and cushiony formula. Now, you can shop the bestseller in three new shades: Playfully Pink, a glittery baby pink; Sweet Like Hunny, a sheer warm-toned nude; and Fall In Love, a juicy berry red.

Shop New Kylie Gloss Drip

Gloss Drip sold out in just 24 hours when it first launched, and we expect these new colors to fly off the shelves. But before you buy into the hype, we're here to tell you if Gloss Drip really deserves its celebrated status.

Hi, I'm Lauren Gruber, an e-commerce writer at ET. As a beauty journalist, I have tried a ton of lip products. So when Kylie Cosmetics shared one of their new glosses with me, I was absolutely down to try it out.

When I tried Gloss Drip, the first thing I noticed upon squeezing the tube applicator was its ultra-thick, plush texture. Instead of the thin, slippery formula of some glosses, Gloss Drip feels almost like a lip mask and gave my lips a heavy dose of hydration. The finish is sheer and shiny, reflecting tons of light for a glass-like sheen.

Lauren Gruber wearing Gloss Drip in Sweet Like Hunny

After hours of wear, I can confidently say the Kylie Jenner effect is real: My lips looked plumper and the thick formula staved off dryness all day. Despite its viscous texture, I love how Gloss Drip doesn't feel too sticky but still manages to stay put for hours — on my lips, the product lasted through three hours and two cups of coffee before I felt the need to reapply. I can't wait to use this product during the fall and winter to keep my lips from chapping once the weather gets colder.

As far as pigmentation, all four of the Gloss Drips I tested — Sweet Like Honey, Playfully Pink, Besitos and Underestimated — have a very sheer color payoff and look similar once applied. The glosses also have a very light, sweet vanilla scent that isn't too cloying and was barely noticeable after a few minutes.

If you're on the hunt for a multitasking lip product that gives the elusive wet look for hours combined with all the moisturizing benefits of a lip mask, Gloss Drip is definitely worth adding to your beauty arsenal. Below, shop each shade of the best-selling lip gloss.

