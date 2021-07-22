Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics Relaunches With New 'Clean and Vegan' Formulas

By Amy Lee‍
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner's relaunched makeup line is finally here! Kylie Cosmetics is back with new formulations that are clean and vegan, made without animal oils, parabens, gluten and more than 1,600 potentially harmful and irritating ingredients, according to the brand.

The revamped makeup collection is now available to shop on the Kylie Cosmetics website, including lip kits, liquid lipsticks, lip glosses and lip liners. In addition to her iconic lip products, fans can grab eyeliner, brow products, blushes, bronzers and highlighters.

To celebrate the relaunch, Jenner went live for the virtual shopping event. The 23-year-old beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous and of course she was decked out in Kylie Cosmetics makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada created a graphic eyeliner look on Jenner, using the Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen. She also rocked a glossy lip in the shade Snatched (her "favorite lip gloss of all time"), a cool-toned pink blush all over the cheeks in the Winter Kissed shade and the Queen Drip highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes.

kylie jenner live
Kylie Cosmetics

Shop the exact makeup products Jenner wore below, and shop the rest of the relaunched Kylie Cosmetics collection and her skincare range Kylie Skin.

Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen
$32
Kylie Cosmetics 'Snatched' High Gloss
Kylie Cosmetics Snatched High Gloss
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics 'Snatched' High Gloss
$19
Kylie Cosmetics 'Baddie On The Block' Pressed Blush Powder
Kylie Cosmetics Baddie on the block Pressed Blush Powder
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics 'Baddie On The Block' Pressed Blush Powder
$22
Kylie Cosmetics 'Ice Me Out' Kylighter Illuminating Powder
Kylie Cosmetics 'Ice Me Out' Kylighter Illuminating Powder
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics 'Ice Me Out' Kylighter Illuminating Powder
$31

