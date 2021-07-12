Stormi Webster Shows Off Her Own Office at Kylie Jenner's Headquarters

Kylie Jenner has a future CEO on her hands. In a new, three-part look inside Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, Kylie showed off her daughter, Stormi Webster's, office, and revealed that the three-year-old even has her own secret brand in the works.

Kylie, who applauded the strong women in her life for inspiring her and her billion-dollar beauty brand, said she wanted to have that same influence around her daughter. "Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie said in the video series, directed and executive produced by Michael D. Ratner of OBB Pictures. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."

With grandma and business partner, Kris Jenner, adding that Stormi "just absorbs" the working environment.

And while Stormi's office doubles as a playroom, she's doing a lot more than just playing in there.

"She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Kylie revealed.

Though Kylie has been in the business long before she gave birth to Stormi, Kris maintained that Stormi is priority number one, in and outside of the office.

"She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi," Kris said, gushing over her youngest daughter's parenting skills. "She can be in the middle of the most important thing of her life in that moment, but if Stormi walks in the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all her attention to her daughter."

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old businesswoman announced that Kylie Cosmetics is relaunching on July 15 with new clean, vegan formulas and updated packaging. The company will also launch a new direct-to-consumer website where fans can shop both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Kylie Cosmetics started in 2015 with lip kits. The social media star's beauty brand quickly expanded and helped catapult Jenner to become the youngest self-made billionaire. Jenner sold 51 percent of the Kylie Cosmetics company to beauty giant Coty in 2019 for $600 million.

