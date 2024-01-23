When worlds collide! Rihanna and Natalie Portman couldn't help but fangirl over each other when they ran into one another at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The exchange occurred outside of the Dior couture runway show when the 42-year-old Oscar winner approached the 35-year-old singer and fashion mogul.

"Excuse me, can I interrupt you? I love you," Portman told Rihanna.

Rihanna jokingly imitated Portman before insisting, "You are one of the hottest b**ches in Hollywood forever. You give the most innocent look, and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'"

Best Image/Backgrid

"Excuse me? I'm going to faint," Portman gushed. "I'm gonna blackout. I love you and I listen to you all the time and I just, you're such a queen, thank you!"

Rihanna then asked that she get a photo with Portman, before informing her, "Baby girl, I don't get excited about anybody!"

The two women hugged it out before parting ways.

And Portman wasn't the only star to obsess over Rihanna. Glenn Close also posed for a photo with the "Diamonds" singer outside of the Dior show. "Meeting this QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri," the 76-year-old actress captioned the pic on Instagram.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the couture show, Rihanna rocked a black Dior two-piece jacket and matching skirt with an oversized baseball hat, gloves and white heels. Portman showed off her legs in a sparkly black mini-skirt and blazer look.

