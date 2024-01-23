News

Rihanna and Natalie Portman Gush Over One Another in Adorable Fangirl Moment at Paris Fashion Week

By Rachel McRady
Published: 5:54 AM PST, January 23, 2024

Rihanna admitted that she doesn't usually get star struck over other celebrities.

When worlds collide! Rihanna and Natalie Portman couldn't help but fangirl over each other when they ran into one another at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. 

The exchange occurred outside of the Dior couture runway show when the 42-year-old Oscar winner approached the 35-year-old singer and fashion mogul. 

"Excuse me, can I interrupt you? I love you," Portman told Rihanna.

Rihanna jokingly imitated Portman before insisting, "You are one of the hottest b**ches in Hollywood forever. You give the most innocent look, and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'" 

Best Image/Backgrid

"Excuse me? I'm going to faint," Portman gushed. "I'm gonna blackout. I love you and I listen to you all the time and I just, you're such a queen, thank you!"

Rihanna then asked that she get a photo with Portman, before informing her, "Baby girl, I don't get excited about anybody!"

The two women hugged it out before parting ways.

And Portman wasn't the only star to obsess over Rihanna. Glenn Close also posed for a photo with the "Diamonds" singer outside of the Dior show. "Meeting this QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri," the 76-year-old actress captioned the pic on Instagram.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the couture show, Rihanna rocked a black Dior two-piece jacket and matching skirt with an oversized baseball hat, gloves and white heels. Portman showed off her legs in a sparkly black mini-skirt and blazer look. 

Rihanna recently opened up to ET about life as a mother of two. Watch the exclusive interview below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Rihanna on Son RZA Being a Big Brother, Baby Clothing Line and New Music (Exclusive)
Rihanna Shares How RZA Is as a Brother, Teases New Music

News

Rihanna Shares How RZA Is as a Brother, Teases New Music

Oprah on Beyoncé and Rihanna Being Considered for 'The Color Purple'

News

Oprah on Beyoncé and Rihanna Being Considered for 'The Color Purple'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Focused on Their Babies' as He Awaits Trial

News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Focused on Their Babies' as He Awaits Trial

Related Photos
2024 Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings
10 Photos
2024 Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings

Tags: