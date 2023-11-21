As A$AP Rocky prepares to stand trial for allegedly shooting at a former friend, a source close to the 35-year-old rapper and Rihanna is sharing how the couple is dealing with the situation.

The source tells ET, "Rihanna and A$AP are a team and will always support each other."

The couple -- who have been together since 2020 -- share two children together. Their first son, Rza, was born in May 2022 and the pair welcomed baby No. 2, Riot, in August. The source said their kids remain their top priority at this time.

"Rihanna and A$AP always put family first and are both very hands-on parents," the source continued, adding that they're careful not to let what's happening in their lives outside the home impact their babies' peace.

For A$AP, that includes the charges he is facing in Los Angeles for an alleged 2021 shooting.

On Monday, the rapper appeared in court as Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar decided that there was enough evidence in the case to move forward with criminal proceedings.

A$AP -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend outside of the W. Hotel in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021.

In court, one Los Angeles detective testified about surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting allegedly took place. Footage was played that shows a man who looks like A$AP carrying a gun. The police detective testified he believed the man in the video is the rapper.

Under cross-examination by A$AP's lawyer, the detective said officers did not locate any bullet casings at the scene of the altercation. But the victim, Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, claimed to have returned to the scene and found casings himself.

Ephron -- who claims to have been close friends with A$AP when they were younger -- says he was left with grazed knuckles and other minor injuries from the alleged incident.

The Los Angeles court date came just hours after Complex released an interview with the musician, where he talked about his relationship with the 35-year-old "Shut Up and Drive" singer.

In the sit-down, he joked that of all the collaborations they have done over the years -- which include overlaps in music and fashion -- their two sons are the best thing they have done together.

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children," the "Fashion Killa" rapper said. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing's better than that out there, any design."

