A$AP Rocky to Stand Trial Over 2021 Los Angeles Shooting

A judge on Monday ruled that A$AP Rocky will stand trial for allegedly shooting at a friend in Los Angeles back in 2021.

The rapper, 35, appeared in court Monday as Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar decided that there was enough evidence in the case to move forward with criminal proceedings.

Rocky -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend outside of the W. Hotel in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021.

In court, one Los Angeles detective testified about surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting allegedly took place. Footage was played that shows a man who looks like Rocky carrying a gun. The police detective testified he believed the man in the video is the rapper.

Under cross-examination by Rocky'slawyer, the detective said officers did not locate any bullet casings at the scene of the altercation. But the victim, Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, claimed to have returned to the scene and found casings himself.

Ephron -- who claims to have been close friends with Rocky when they were younger -- says he was left with grazed knuckles and other minor injuries from the incident.

In April 2022, the "Holy Ghost" singer was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to the ongoing matter. Rocky had just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

In court Monday, a source told ET that Rocky -- joined by his lawyer Joe Tacopina -- did not seem too stressed by the ordeal.

"He seems relaxed, leaning back in his chair," an eyewitness told ET about Rocky's demeanor.

At one point, Rocky's lawyer -- who also represented former President Donald Trump in his New York criminal case -- became annoyed with the prosecutor and the judge told him to tone down his attitude.

During the first appearance in court on Nov. 8, Tacopina alleged Ephron was fabricating the entire situation for financial gain as the former friend has also filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky.

If found guilty, the rapper could face three to 12 years in state prison, according to Shouse California Law Group.

