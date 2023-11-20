Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's best collaboration didn't happen in the studio!

In an interview with Complex, the 35-year-old rapper is asked about the best project he's worked on with his lady during the course of their three-year relationship -- and it's not music or fashion.

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children," the "Fashion Killa" rapper says. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing's better than that out there, any design."

The proud dad adds that the pair did all the work, but creds a higher power for putting in some input.

"I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God," he gushes. "And shaped everything and now we had these beautiful angels so that's the best collaboration."

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. The proud parents then welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot, in August -- after she revealed her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Shortly after his birth, the family of four released a series of pictures showing off their style, and debuting their latest addition to the world.

In October, a source told ET that both Rihanna and A$AP are enjoying family time, and making sure their sons feel "special and loved."

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot. RZA loves being a big brother and they're all very happy," the source said. "Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family."

In May, while making her return to the Met Gala with her growing baby bump and A$AP by her side, Rihanna dished to ET about motherhood.

After saying that she felt "good and energetic" during pregnancy number two, she also dished about her older son.

"I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna gushed.

