Rihanna is just playing with her fans' emotions at this point!

As her devoted followers wait anxiously for her long-awaited, upcoming ninth album, the singer and fashion mogul took to Instagram to tease them with the possibility that the album already exists and that she's just taking her sweet time in dropping it.

The clip shows an adorable puppy excitedly hopping around inside a cardboard box, set to the iconic House of Pain jam "Jump Around."

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned the hilarious video, teasing her fans and delighting those who love a good trolling.

R9, which Rihanna jokingly claims to be keeping to herself, would be her first album released since Anti, which came out in January 2016. However, there was also more than a three-year gap between Anti and her album Unapologetic, released in November 2012.

The 31-year-old singer opened up about her forthcoming ninth studio album in the November issue of Vogue, confirming that it would be "reggae-inspired."

However, after a fan theory began circulating that the album might be titled Private Loving, Rihanna shot down that theory while talking with ET's Rachel Smith in October, during the launch of her visual autobiography, Rihanna, in New York City.

"That's not true," Rihanna said, definitively. "That's not gonna be the title of any album."

Check out the video below to hear more from the songstress about her upcoming new music.

