Rihanna continues to leave her mark.

The 31-year-old singer debuted on Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2019, ahead of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. The women on the publication's ranking represent women in six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy.

The "We Found Love" singer enters the list for the first time at No. 61, while Beyoncé is at No. 66 and Swift comes in at No. 71. Other famous faces who are on the coveted list include Oprah Winfrey at No. 20, Queen Elizabeth II at No. 40, Ivanka Trump at No. 42 and Reese Witherspoon making her debut at No. 90. Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde and Nancy Pelosi top the list.

It’s been an amazing year for Rihanna, who struck it big with Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Per Forbes, Fenty, founded in September 2017, generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year.

In May, she and LVMH announced a new luxury fashion house called Fenty, based in Paris. The move made history, with Rihanna becoming the first woman to create an original brand for LVMH along with being the first woman of color leading a design house there.

ET caught up with RiRi in October at the launch of her visual autobiography, Rihanna, in New York City, where she explained how meaningful this particular project was to her.

"It's a piece of art that I am really proud of because I've been working on it for over five years. It's something that I feel like my fans really, really want," the Barbados native said. "They want a piece of art, they want a collection of memories that I can share with them, some of which they've shared with me, some of which they have no clue of… If you were never a fan of me, you get an insight into who I am."

