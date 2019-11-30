Rihanna got quite a surprise during a recent trip.

The "Umbrella" singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to post a video of Paul McCartney, who happened to be on the same flight as her. Surprised to see the music icon on the plane, Riri recorded a video of him coming up to her seat.

"I'm about to put you on blast Mr. McCartney. How are you on my flight?" Rihanna asks.

"Who is this filming me?" the Beatles singer then replies, with the Fenty mogul laughing and jokingly saying, "Who is this peasant filming this legend."

Rihanna and McCartney, along with Kanye West, collaborated on the 2016 song "FourFiveSeconds," which was featured on the Barbados native's album Anti. The British legend, meanwhile, also worked with West on the 2015 track, "Only One."

In a recent interview with Billboard, the 77-year-old musician opened up about working with the rapper.

"I had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t want it to be at his house or my house, because it could be awkward if one of us wanted to leave. So we met on neutral ground -- a cottage at the Beverly Hills Hotel -- and I showed up with a guitar and my roadie, and we had a keyboard and a bass," McCartney recalled, before revealing how West spent some of his time during that session.

"I was sitting around, strumming the guitar -- that’s normally how I start a song -- and Kanye was looking at his iPad, basically scrolling through images of [his wife] Kim [Kardashian West]," McCartney shared.

Hear more of what McCartney has previously said about teaming up with West in the video below.

