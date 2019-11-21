Rihanna Shares Racy Bikini Pics After Hinting at a Break

Rihanna is show off her bikini bod!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer sported a black-and-green string bikini while lounging in a pool. Rihanna looked incredible during her nighttime swim, during which she also donned a matching coverup, small sunglasses, a pearl necklace and gold hoop earrings.

The "Work" singer also shared close up pics of herself and her outfit details, the latter of which comes from her line, Fenty.

"#trouble," she captioned the shot.

The sexy shots come shortly after Rihanna hinted that she may be taking a break from music with a cryptic Instagram post.

"To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me," she wrote alongside a pic of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Art School Dropout."

"This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb," she added.

When ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Rihanna last month, the "Diamonds" singer stayed tight-lipped about her next album, which she previously told Vogue would be "reggae-inspired."

"[It's] pending," Rihanna told ET of the album. "I can give you a dot, a dot and a dot. The thing is, when I get more information, you will be the first to know. I will gladly vomit that out on a red carpet."

Watch the video below for more on the signer.

